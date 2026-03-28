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Syria’s Vanishing Christians: Enclaves, Extremism, and the Cost of Looking Away
When I first visited Syria, Christian life was anchored in tight-knit enclaves; today, those same communities have become dangerously vulnerable amid…
Mar 28
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Nervana Mahmoud
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Brief summery of today’s developments in US-Iran war
Iran’s submission of its response to US proposals comes at a critical juncture.
Mar 26
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Nervana Mahmoud
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After Trump’s Surprise Announcement: Escalation Accelerates Across Multiple Fronts
A brief summery of today’s main events in US-Iran war
Mar 25
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Nervana Mahmoud
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US-Iran war update
Israeli media now reports that US envoys Witkoff and Kushner are preparing a one-month ceasefire proposal with Iran.
Mar 24
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Nervana Mahmoud
Why Iran’s Regular Army Is Unlikely to Replace the Clerical Regime
(Early access for paid subscribers)
Mar 24
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Nervana Mahmoud
Trump, Iran, and the Five-Day Pause: Strategy, Signal, or Standoff?
President Donald Trump’s announcement of “very good and productive conversations” with Iran—paired with a five-day pause on planned U.S.
Mar 23
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Nervana Mahmoud
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Trafalgar Square and the Limits of Religious Expression in Britain
What a Ramadan gathering reveals about public space, social pressure, and lessons from Muslim-majority societies
Mar 21
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Nervana Mahmoud
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Diverging Endgames: The US, Israel, and the Uncertain War with Iran
The current conflict with Iran is often framed as a coordinated US-Israel effort to neutralize a shared threat.
Mar 19
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Nervana Mahmoud
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Top 10 Iranian Regime Leaders Who Are Still Alive
🔷New Supremr Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei – possibly conscious
Mar 18
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Nervana Mahmoud
Ali Larijani Was Never a Pragmatist
The Iranian power broker mastered the language of moderation while defending the ideological core of the Islamic Republic.
Mar 17
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Nervana Mahmoud
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Oman and Islamic Republic of Iran: Oman's Neutral Mediator Image is Crumbling
For decades Muscat has served as a quiet intermediary between Tehran and the West.
Mar 15
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Nervana Mahmoud
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Iran’s Pressure on Jordan
Exclusive for paid subscribers
Mar 14
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Nervana Mahmoud
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