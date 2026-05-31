President Erdogan Won the State but Not Society

President Erdoğan spent more than two decades attempting to revive aspects of the Ottoman legacy and move Turkey away from Atatürk’s strict secularism toward greater public religiosity and conservative Islamic values. Yet despite his longevity in power and sweeping institutional reforms, he never fully succeeded in remaking Turkish society in his image.

Turkey remains a secular republic with a Muslim-majority population that is politically, culturally, and ideologically divided.

Erdoğan’s project was never primarily about establishing an Islamic state or imposing sharia. Rather, it was a gradual process of “soft Islamization.” The AKP expanded Imam Hatip religious schools, increased the prominence of Islamic themes in education, lifted headscarf restrictions, strengthened the Diyanet, and promoted the vision of a “pious generation” rooted in traditional family values and Islamic identity.

These measures undoubtedly transformed public life and weakened the dominance of Turkey’s old secular establishment. Yet they did not fundamentally reshape society. Surveys and social trends point to declining religiosity among some segments of the population, particularly younger Turks, alongside increasingly liberal attitudes on lifestyle and social issues. Discussions of deism and irreligiosity have also become more visible, often linked to dissatisfaction with the politicization of religion itself.

Political realities further constrained Erdoğan’s ambitions. Economic difficulties, electoral pressures, and the need for alliances with nationalist forces repeatedly pushed the AKP toward pragmatism rather than a consistently Islamist agenda.

The same limits are visible in politics. Despite intensified repression—including the May 2026 Ankara court ruling that annulled the CHP leadership contest and removed its assertive chairman, Özgür Özel—the secular opposition remains resilient. The CHP has denounced the decision as a “judicial coup,” launched appeals and protests, and continues to match or outperform the AKP in several recent polls, capitalizing on public frustration with economic decline and perceived government overreach.

Nor has Erdoğan’s nationalist agenda achieved the sweeping successes promised by its supporters. The “Blue Homeland” (Mavi Vatan) doctrine, built around expansive maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean and confrontational rhetoric toward Greece and Cyprus, has produced few concrete gains. As of late May 2026, Ankara is advancing domestic legislation to formalize these claims, yet the effort has generated renewed warnings from Greece and the European Union without delivering meaningful strategic or diplomatic victories.

Taken together, these developments reveal a broader pattern. Erdoğan has proven highly effective at transforming institutions, consolidating power, and reshaping the public sphere. What he has been less successful at doing is permanently transforming society itself. Turks remain deeply divided over religion, identity, and the country’s future direction, and no amount of state pressure has erased that divide.

Ultimately, Erdoğan weakened the old secular order and made religion more visible in public life, but he did not create a fully Islamized society or restore anything resembling the Ottoman political model. Fittingly, on the 573rd anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople—a date rich in symbolism for Erdoğan’s supporters—Turkey remains what it has long been: a hybrid state, more conservative and more religiously visible than before, yet still far from becoming an Islamic republic. The enduring lesson of the Erdoğan era may be that changing institutions is easier than changing a nation.