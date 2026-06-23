A Deal Built on Sand
JD Vance is selling a breakthrough with Iran, but Tehran’s denials suggest the foundation may be far weaker than advertised.
The Iranian deal could make or break JD Vance’s political reputation. If the Switzerland talks were intended to showcase him as a capable statesman and negotiator, the early signs are not encouraging. Thus far, Vance has struggled to demonstrate that the concessions he claims to have secured from Tehran are either concrete or credible.
Iranian officials …