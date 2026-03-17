The Iranian power broker mastered the language of moderation while defending the ideological core of the Islamic Republic.

Photo via AFP

One of the oldest rhetorical tricks used by Islamist regimes is the moderate versus hardliner dichotomy. By cultivating officials who appear polished, pragmatic, or intellectually sophisticated, regimes reassure foreign observers while preserving the ideological core of power.

In this sense, the Islamic Republic of Iran successfully convinced many Western policymakers and commentators that Ali Larijani, one of the regime’s most senior figures, belonged to the pragmatic camp.

He was not.

For decades, Larijani carried the label of “pragmatic conservative” in Western media, among Iranian analysts, and even within the regime itself. The reputation came from his cultivated image: a former nuclear negotiator who wrote about Immanuel Kant, a parliament speaker who helped shepherd the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) through the Majlis, and a political operator capable of navigating between Revolutionary Guard hardliners and technocratic elites.

Yet a closer look at his record—from the early 2000s to the wartime crisis of 2026—reveals something different. Larijani’s pragmatism was always tactical, narrowly constrained by revolutionary ideology and ultimately subordinated to regime survival. When genuine compromise was possible, he consistently chose ideological firmness, repression, or calibrated defiance over meaningful flexibility.

Diplomatic Tone, Hardline Substance

Larijani replaced Hassan Rouhani as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in 2005 and immediately adopted a tougher posture.

He rejected any freeze on uranium enrichment, dismissed European proposals as “trading the pearl for a candy bar,” and framed concessions as a form of national betrayal. Enrichment continued and UN sanctions escalated.

Larijani resigned in 2007 after clashing with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, but the dispute was largely about style rather than substance. Ahmadinejad’s inflammatory rhetoric damaged Iran’s negotiating leverage, while Larijani preferred a more disciplined approach. On the central issue—whether Iran should suspend enrichment—both men remained firmly opposed to Western demands.

Iranian analysts at the time noted that Larijani’s diplomacy was more polished but no less uncompromising. That is not pragmatism. It is ideological commitment expressed through better manners.

His later support for the 2015 nuclear deal followed the same logic. As Speaker of Parliament, Larijani backed the JCPOA because it delivered sanctions relief while preserving Iran’s enrichment program and its regional network of proxies. When the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, he supported the regime’s “maximum resistance” strategy.

The pattern was consistent: tactical patience serving strategic continuity.

Domestic Record: Controlled Adaptation

Larijani’s domestic record shows the same balance between tactical flexibility and ideological rigidity.

As head of Iran’s state broadcaster (IRIB) from 1994 to 2004, he turned the network into one of the regime’s most effective propaganda tools. It aired forced confessions, vilified reformists, and amplified the ideological line of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, as minister of culture, Larijani allowed limited cultural adjustments, including legalizing videocassettes and permitting some foreign films. But these decisions were pragmatic only in the narrowest sense: outright bans had become impossible to enforce. The regime adapted its methods while preserving its ideological boundaries.

The pattern became clearer during the 2009 Green Movement. After the disputed presidential election triggered mass protests, Larijani publicly distanced himself from Ahmadinejad’s political excesses but remained firmly aligned with the system. His brother, Sadegh Larijani, then head of the judiciary, oversaw the show trials and mass prosecutions that followed.

Ali Larijani maintained the posture of moderation while the system carried out repression.

Years later, as a senior figure within the Supreme National Security Council, he was again implicated in the violent suppression of nationwide protests, including demonstrations in January 2026. U.S. sanctions later described him as a key architect of the crackdown.

The strategy resembled a model associated with Deng Xiaoping: iron-fisted political control paired with limited economic flexibility. It was not pragmatism in the service of reform, but authoritarian competence designed to preserve the Islamic Republic.

The Post-Khamenei Crisis

The ultimate test came after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in late February 2026 following U.S.–Israeli strikes.

Larijani quickly emerged as the de facto wartime leader and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Once again, many observers revived the familiar narrative: Larijani as the pragmatic insider who might negotiate with Washington.

Within days, the expectation collapsed.

Larijani suspended remaining cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and declared new negotiations impossible. Public statements promised to “burn the hearts” of the United States and Israel and to deliver “an unforgettable lesson” to what he called “hellish oppressors.”

Any diplomatic framework requiring meaningful concessions—on enrichment, missile development, or regional proxies—was rejected outright.

This was not a sudden radicalization. It was the logical culmination of a career spent operating within the ideological boundaries of the Islamic Republic.

Larijani’s pragmatism existed only as long as the regime’s security was not fundamentally threatened. When that security was directly challenged, tactical flexibility disappeared and the system’s ideological core—resistance, nuclear autonomy, and anti-Americanism—reasserted itself.

The Final Message

Larijani’s final public messages made that reality unmistakable. Addressing the broader Muslim world, he attempted to frame Iran’s conflict with the United States and Israel as a civilizational struggle, urging solidarity against what he described as oppressive powers.

The appeal was revealing. Even in the final phase of his political life, Larijani was not presenting himself as a pragmatic negotiator seeking de-escalation. Instead, he was mobilizing the same ideological narrative that had shaped the Islamic Republic since 1979: resistance, confrontation, and revolutionary legitimacy.

Calling Ali Larijani pragmatic was therefore always misleading. It is like calling a thermostat “reformist” because it adjusts the temperature. The settings may shift, but the system it serves never changes.

Larijani’s career followed that same logic: tactical adjustments designed to preserve the Islamic Republic’s ideological DNA and power structure.

Now that he is dead, the myth of his pragmatism should be buried with him.