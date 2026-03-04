Five days into the US–Iran war, Tehran’s opening missile barrage is already collapsing. But the conflict may now be shifting into a far more dangerous phase: a prolonged drone war of attrition.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iranian ballistic missile launches have fallen by 86 percent compared with the opening day of the conflict. Launches dropped another 23 percent in the past 24 hours alone, while one-way attack drone launches have declined by roughly 73 percent.

The reason is straightforward: US and Israeli strikes are destroying launch systems faster than Iran can operate them.

The Missile Campaign Is Running Out of Time

Iran may still possess hundreds of missiles, but launch infrastructure — not missiles themselves — has become the real constraint.

Before the war, analysts estimated Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal at roughly 2,000 to 2,500 systems. Since the conflict began, more than 500 missiles have already been fired, while additional stockpiles and launchers have been destroyed on the ground.

At the intensity seen during the opening day of the war, analysts estimate Iran could sustain those launch rates for only 10 to 12 days before facing serious shortages.

Pentagon officials now describe the remaining missile threat as “lingering but diminishing.”

The Drone War Could Last Much Longer

Missiles, however, are only part of the story.

Iran’s drone arsenal is far larger and easier to replenish than its ballistic missile stockpile. Pre-war estimates suggested Iran possessed tens of thousands of drones, with some assessments placing the number of Shahed-type systems as high as 80,000.

Production capacity also remains substantial. Iranian facilities are believed capable of producing up to 10,000 drones per month.

Unlike ballistic missiles, drones are inexpensive to manufacture and can be launched from mobile or concealed sites, making them far harder to detect and eliminate before launch.

Even if Iran’s missile campaign fades, the conflict could still evolve into sustained drone warfare.

Some analysts believe Tehran may already be conserving more advanced missile systems while relying increasingly on drones to pressure US and Israeli defenses.

The Economics of Attrition

Drone warfare exposes a fundamental imbalance in modern conflict.

Iran’s weapons are cheap. Stopping them is not.

A typical Iranian ballistic missile costs an estimated $1–2 million, while a Shahed attack drone may cost as little as $20,000–$50,000.

The defensive systems used to intercept them are far more expensive. A Patriot PAC-3 interceptor costs roughly $4 million, while a THAAD interceptor can reach $10–15 million.

When high-end interceptors are used against cheap drones, the economics quickly become punishing. A $20,000 drone can force the launch of a $4 million interceptor, creating a cost ratio approaching 200 to 1.

This asymmetry lies at the heart of Iran’s strategy.

As Qatari analyst Mahjoob Zweiri argues, Tehran’s objective is not necessarily outright military victory. The goal is to raise the cost of regime change beyond what the United States and its allies are willing to bear.

In other words, to turn the conflict into a war of attrition.

A Race Against Time

For Washington, that creates a race against the clock.

Although Iranian launch rates are declining, the war is entering a critical phase. The United States and Israel are attempting to end the high-intensity stage of the conflict before it settles into a prolonged drone campaign.

Defense officials believe that achieving full air dominance would allow US and Israeli forces to systematically hunt the remaining launchers without significant resistance.

If that happens, Iran’s missile campaign could collapse entirely.

But eliminating launchers alone will not be enough. Strikes will increasingly need to focus on drone factories, storage depots, and underground missile facilities in order to disrupt Iran’s ability to regenerate its offensive capabilities.

Economic pressure may also play a decisive role. Iran’s economy remains highly vulnerable, and expanded cyber operations or strikes on critical energy infrastructure could sharply raise the cost of continuing the war.

The Strategic Question

Five days into the conflict, Iran’s missile offensive is already weakening.

The larger strategic challenge, however, is only beginning.

If Tehran pivots toward mass drone warfare, the conflict could shift from a short, high-intensity exchange into a far longer and more expensive contest of endurance.

For Washington, the objective is clear: break Iran’s offensive capacity faster than it can regenerate it — and prevent the conflict from expanding across the region.