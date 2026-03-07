Nervana Mahmoud

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insearchoftruth's avatar
insearchoftruth
Mar 7

Risk is doing nothing, obeisance to fear is worship of evil. dominating evil is righteous, and has its reward even if the doer does not observe it.

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IsraelActivistCalendar's avatar
IsraelActivistCalendar
Mar 7

https://youtube.com/shorts/aQCqp186QUc

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