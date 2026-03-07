By the seventh day of the U.S.–Israel military campaign against Iran, coalition forces appear to have secured overwhelming air superiority and severely degraded Iran’s military infrastructure.

U.S. and Israeli forces have conducted an extensive air campaign, striking more than 2,000 targets across Iran. According to Pentagon assessments, roughly 80% of Iran’s air defense network and 60% of its missile launch infrastructure have been destroyed. Iranian naval capabilities have also been heavily degraded, with more than 30 vessels reportedly sunk.

A key element of the campaign has involved stealth bombing missions by U.S. B-2 aircraft targeting underground ballistic missile facilities and military airfields. These strikes appear to have significantly reduced Iran’s ability to launch large-scale missile barrages. U.S. officials report that Iranian missile attacks have dropped by more than 90% compared with the opening days of the conflict.

Additional waves of strikes targeted strategic infrastructure in Tehran, including command centers and regime-linked facilities. Israeli airpower has simultaneously expanded operations beyond Iran, striking Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Pentagon officials maintain that the campaign continues with “lethal precision” and that U.S. forces face no shortage of munitions. Casualty reports indicate at least 787 Iranian civilians and military personnel killed so far, while U.S. losses include eight troops killed and fourteen wounded.

Iran’s Diminished but Persistent Retaliation

Although Iran’s retaliatory capabilities have been significantly weakened, they have not disappeared.

On Day 7, Tehran launched approximately 28 ballistic missiles and 30 one-way attack drones—far fewer than the opening-day peaks of roughly 350 missiles and nearly 300 drones.

Most attacks were intercepted by regional air defense systems. Israel reported a 100% interception rate for missiles targeting central areas of the country. In the United Arab Emirates, nine ballistic missiles and more than one hundred drones were detected, with nearly all intercepted. Saudi Arabia shot down three drones east of Riyadh, while Qatar intercepted a drone targeting the Al Udeid U.S. air base.

Kuwait and Bahrain also experienced drone attacks targeting U.S. positions and infrastructure. Although interception rates remained high, falling debris caused fires and casualties. Kuwait reported two deaths and dozens injured.

Despite the reduced volume of strikes, Iranian attacks have now reached targets in at least eleven countries, demonstrating Tehran’s ability to widen the geographic scope of the conflict even while under heavy bombardment.

New Technologies and Naval Warfare

Iran introduced a new tactic on Day 7: the deployment of first-person-view (FPV) drones similar to those widely used in the war in Ukraine. While their immediate impact appears limited, the move suggests Tehran is experimenting with cheaper and more adaptable technologies as its conventional missile arsenal becomes increasingly depleted.

At sea, the United States achieved a notable milestone when a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian drone-carrier warship operating in international waters—an engagement described by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as “decisive and devastating.” The strike reportedly marks the first time since World War II that a U.S. submarine has sunk an enemy vessel in combat.

Meanwhile, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz has deteriorated sharply. However, the Trump administration has announced a $20 billion reinsurance program aimed at reviving shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional Proxy Escalation

The conflict is increasingly expanding through regional proxy actors.

Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar announced that he will request the arrest of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem. The move still requires approval from the Lebanese prime minister and could trigger significant political tensions within Lebanon.

On another front, Kurdish militant groups operating in western Iran, including PJAK, are reportedly in discussions with U.S. officials regarding potential coordinated operations. Washington has signaled political support for Kurdish uprisings inside Iran, adding another layer of internal pressure on Tehran.

Great Power Tensions

U.S. intelligence reports suggest that China may consider providing Iran with financial assistance, spare parts, and missile components. Such support could transform the conflict into a broader proxy confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

At the United Nations Security Council, both Russia and China have condemned the U.S. and Israeli strikes. Reports also indicate that Russia may already be providing intelligence assistance to Iran.

Political Messaging and War Aims

Political rhetoric from Washington has grown increasingly uncompromising. President Donald Trump declared that Iran is “being demolished” and demanded Tehran’s unconditional surrender. He also hinted that the United States may influence the selection of Iran’s next leader, rejecting the possibility of succession by Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

At the same time, some U.S. officials have attempted to downplay regime change as an official objective, highlighting a degree of ambiguity about Washington’s ultimate goals. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that U.S. strikes could “surge dramatically” in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a new opposition movement, the Conservative Party of Iran (CPI), has officially announced its formation, declaring its commitment to restoring Iran’s national sovereignty, dignity, and stability. The party states it supports a secular constitutional monarchy under the Pahlavi dynasty, recognising Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi as Iran’s rightful leader.

Economic Shockwaves

The conflict is already producing significant economic consequences. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed Brent crude prices above $90 per barrel, with some analysts predicting spikes toward $150 if the strait remains effectively closed. Regional gas prices have surged sharply, while U.S. stock markets have reportedly lost more than $800 billion in value in a single day.

Outlook

The main opponents of the US–Israel coalition are not the Iranian regime, but the opponents of this war in the US and the wider Western world.

The prevailing defeatism among Western progressives is, in my view, more dangerous in the long run than Iranian missiles and drones.

As analyst Karim Sadjadpour wrote, “Iran is facing not only a war but an unprecedented political crisis. With no supreme leader, regime insiders are scrambling for control—and survival.”

The Mullahs, however, are banking on domestic and economic pressure on the American administration to end this war.

The US–Israeli coalition has achieved a lot in the last week; however, there is no clear exit strategy. Perhaps the coalition needs to accelerate the pace to end the war in the shortest possible timeframe in order to prevent the Iranian regime from widening the conflict and damaging the global economy.