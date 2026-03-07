The US–Iran war appears to be entering a new phase following reports that a refinery in Tehran was struck tonight.

Until now, the United States and Israel had largely avoided directly targeting Iran’s core energy infrastructure. Hitting such a facility would mark a notable escalation and may signal a shift toward applying direct economic pressure on the Iranian state.

The strike could be interpreted as retaliation for Iran’s recent attacks on oil and gas facilities across several Persian Gulf states. However, it may also reflect a broader strategic calculation—particularly from Israel—to degrade Iran’s economic resilience and internal stability as part of a longer-term pressure campaign.

Iran’s refining capacity is critical to domestic fuel supply. Any sustained disruption could trigger petrol shortages and further strain an economy already weakened by sanctions, inflation, and currency instability.

The timing is also politically significant. It comes shortly after the Iranian president issued an apology to neighbouring Arab Gulf states over recent tensions, a gesture that was later publicly criticised by a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The public disagreement may point to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership at a moment of heightened external pressure.

Whether this marks a one-off retaliatory strike or the beginning of a systematic campaign against Iran’s economic infrastructure remains unclear. But if attacks on energy assets become part of the conflict’s operational logic, the implications for Iran’s domestic stability—and for regional energy security—could be considerable.