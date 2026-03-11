Key Judgement

Days 10–11 mark a transition from the initial phase of the conflict to a multi-domain confrontation combining air warfare, maritime disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, and information operations. While the United States and Israel retain conventional military superiority, Iran is increasingly relying on asymmetric strategies—particularly maritime pressure on global energy routes and psychological warfare—to offset battlefield disadvantages and internationalize the costs of the conflict.

During Days 10–11, the conflict entered a new operational phase characterized by coalition air dominance, Iranian asymmetric escalation, and a widening maritime crisis centered on the Strait of Hormuz. Military developments increasingly intersected with energy security and regional stability, particularly affecting Saudi Arabia and Oman.

1. Consolidation of Coalition Air Superiority

US and Israeli forces continued sustained air operations across Iran, targeting missile bases, command structures, air defenses, and logistical networks. Evidence suggests a progressive degradation of Iran’s conventional strike capacity, with fewer large-scale ballistic missile and drone launches compared with the early stages of the war.

The coalition appears to have achieved operational air superiority, enabling deeper and more frequent strikes, particularly around Tehran and key military infrastructure.

The campaign is now shifting from initial shock strikes toward systematic attrition of Iran’s military capabilities, limiting Iran’s ability to respond symmetrically and pushing it toward indirect and asymmetric strategies.

2. Iranian Strategic Shift Toward Asymmetric Warfare

Facing mounting losses in conventional capabilities, Iran increasingly turned to non-traditional pressure mechanisms, including:

-Maritime disruption in the Persian Gulf

-Economic pressure through energy markets

-Attacks affecting regional partners of the United States

This shift reflects a strategic recalibration, moving from direct military retaliation toward economic and geopolitical leverage.

3. Iranian Attempt to Neutralize the Strait of Hormuz

The most significant escalation during Days 10–11 occurred in the maritime domain, where Iran attempted to threaten global energy flows.

Key developments

Iranian forces reportedly laid naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments.

Several commercial vessels were struck or damaged, raising alarm among shipping companies and insurers.

The United States conducted operations to destroy Iranian mine-laying vessels and secure shipping lanes.

These actions indicate a chokepoint denial strategy aimed at:

Increasing risk and insurance costs for shipping

Forcing tankers to avoid the strait

Disrupting Gulf oil exports

Applying economic pressure on Western states and regional allies

Because roughly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments transit the Strait of Hormuz, even limited disruption can have major global consequences.

While Iran is unlikely to fully close the strait militarily, it can create a partial economic blockade by making commercial transit prohibitively risky.

4. Impact on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most strategically exposed states in the conflict.

Iranian drone attacks earlier in the war targeted major Saudi energy facilities, demonstrating Iran’s ability to threaten global oil supply indirectly by targeting Gulf producers.

Export rerouting

As tensions in Hormuz escalated, Saudi Arabia increased reliance on the East–West pipeline, which transports oil from Gulf fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. This route allows Saudi exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz entirely.

5. Impact on Oman

Oman occupies a strategically sensitive position at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, and the escalation has directly affected its territory and maritime space.

Iranian drone strikes reportedly targeted major Omani ports such as Duqm and Salalah, causing damage and casualties. Several vessels struck in the Hormuz region required rescue operations by Omani authorities.

Oman traditionally maintains balanced relations with both Iran and Western states, often serving as a regional mediator. The conflict now places it in a difficult position:

Its ports and waters are directly exposed to the maritime conflict.

-Economic disruption threatens its role as a regional shipping and logistics hub.

6. Emerging Strategic Pattern

By the end of Day 11, the conflict had evolved into three interconnected operational theatres:

A — Air campaign over Iran

Coalition forces systematically degrading Iranian military infrastructure.

B — Maritime confrontation in the Persian Gulf

Iranian efforts to disrupt shipping and mine the Strait of Hormuz.

C — Regional economic and infrastructure pressure

Attacks and disruptions affecting Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia and Oman.

7. Iranian Psychological and Information Warfare

Alongside military operations, Iran has engaged in psychological and information warfare aimed at influencing Western public opinion and media narratives.

State-linked outlets and online networks have circulated selective, exaggerated, or manipulated battlefield footage, sometimes using edited or AI-generated material to project military success and resilience. The objective appears to be shaping perceptions of the conflict, amplifying doubts about Western narratives, and weakening political support for prolonged military operations.

At the same time, Iran has restricted domestic internet access and tightened internal information control, allowing state narratives to dominate domestically while projecting alternative narratives externally.

The information domain has become a parallel theatre of competition, where Iran seeks to offset conventional military pressure by influencing international perception and political debate.

Overall Assessment

Days 10–11 mark a transition from a primarily military confrontation toward a broader maritime, economic, and informational contest.

While the United States and Israel appear to maintain conventional military superiority, Iran is leveraging its geographic position and asymmetric capabilities to weaponize global energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously employing information warfare to shape international perceptions of the conflict.

A follow-up analysis will examine Saudi Arabia’s oil rerouting strategy and the geopolitical importance of the East–West pipeline during the crisis. This deeper briefing will be available to paid subscribers.

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