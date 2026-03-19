Nervana Mahmoud

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Smitty
Mar 19

This was a good perspective of what is going on in The Gulf but the only area that I would take you issue with is that Trump's position is ambiguous and maybe you are correct in that but sadly from the global perspective, it is ambiguous but it's also in his mind as it also based on what he "feels in his bone spurs" .

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Sylvia
Mar 19

The Kurds want a Homeland, The Persians aren’t all? Muslim, Arabs minority who are the instigators of most violence/ intolerance etc etc

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