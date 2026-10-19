Limoges town hall, a 19th- century listed building, after being torched by rioters—Le Parisien

History does not have to repeat itself to warn us about what happens when political unrest turns against the symbols of the state, its institutions, and its Jewish communities.

Watching the scenes in France on 17 October, I was reminded of Cairo on 26 January 1952 — the day remembered as Black Saturday.

On 26 January 1952, Cairo was swept by a wave of arson and looting. Hundreds of buildings were attacked, including hotels, cinemas, banks, department stores, and other commercial establishments. Dozens of people were killed, and the city’s commercial heart was left scarred.

Among the businesses destroyed was the famous Cicurel department store, owned by a prominent Jewish Egyptian family. Jewish-owned shops suffered extensive damage, and contemporary reporting by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency documented the destruction of Jewish property in the aftermath.

A few months later, King Farouk was overthrown by the Free Officers movement, which eventually brought Gamal Abdel Nasser to power. Nasser would subsequently support Algerian independence from France.

The Black Saturday Cairo fire did not make the ousting of the King inevitable. Nevertheless, the episode exposed the vulnerability of an existing political order amid the rise of native Third-Worldism, in which many leftist and Islamist movements rejected Western influence in Egypt — culturally, economically, and politically. This was compounded by a clear rise in antisemitism and the rejection of Egypt’s Jewish communities following the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

The Cairo riots grew out of Egypt’s own political struggles, anti-colonial nationalism and opposition to the ruling order. In France today, a different kind of Third-Worldism is taking shape, fuelled by imported revolutionary ideas, international grievances and hostility towards French culture and national symbols.

Political violence often reveals its character through its targets. What is destroyed and what political meaning do the perpetrators attach to their actions.

Reports described attacks on symbols and institutions of the French Republic. In Marseille, demonstrators reportedly forced their way into the town hall and overturned a bust of Marianne, the embodiment of the Republic. In Limoges, rioters set fire to the historic town hall, causing extensive damage. These incidents were reported by Euronews and other international outlets.

These attacks carry a political significance beyond the damage they cause. A town hall is a symbol of public authority, just as Marianne represents the French Republic itself. Attacking them is therefore an attack on symbols that stand at the heart of the French state.

Furthermore, a synagogue was vandalised and Jewish businesses were looted and ransacked during the latest wave of riots in France. More troubling are allegations circulating after the unrest that Jewish owned businesses in Marseille were deliberately targeted while halal businesses were spared.

Two additional incidents circulating on social media warrant scrutiny, although their authenticity and context must be established before conclusions can be drawn.

In a clip reportedly filmed in Lyon, influencer Sofia Benlemmane, wearing a top bearing the Algerian flag, claimed that “The Zionists run France” and urged viewers to vote for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, before shouting in Arabic, “Long live Algeria.”

Separately, a UK-based Syrian reportedly filmed himself with a masked companion while advocating similar actions in Britain, despite acknowledging that “things are not that bad in the UK.”

Moreover, an Algerian account on X with more than one million followers was openly celebrating the devastation in France after last weekend’s riots.

Indeed, there are now emerging reports that the mobilisation of vandals was intensified, or instrumentalised, by influencers and bloggers supported or amplified by foreign powers such as Iran, Algeria, and Russia.

Fox News reports how France’s riots have become part of a wider international narrative of rebellion — a kind of “Chaos Inc.” — amplified by a transnational network of communist and socialist organisations stretching from Europe to Asia, Australia, Africa, South America, and North America.

It identified 54 organisations and movements in France’s October student protests and their wider network of supporters and international amplifiers, including communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, labour unions, environmental activists, Muslim student advocates, Palestinian-solidarity organisations, and international media outlets.

What happened in France is not the usual French protest, but a coordinated global campaign that has stark similarities with the anti-colonial movements that emerged in the middle of the 20th century, combining Marxists, Islamists, and anti-Zionist elements. The persistent appearance of Palestinian flags in the French riots supports that claim.

Movements with very different ideologies can unite against a common enemy, even if their longer-term aims are incompatible.

It seems, however, that the French president is incapable of acknowledging the gravity of the problem and has instead blamed international conflicts for the fuel-price crisis. Such a simplistic assessment fails to appreciate the risk to the French state from these global transnational agitators.

The question now is whether the next presidential election in France is enough to prevent future riots. I doubt it. The politics of permanent opposition is gaining ground: a politics in which the state is regarded as illegitimate, national symbols are treated as objects of humiliation, and violence against public institutions is rationalised as resistance. It will take a great deal of determination and unity to defeat the current rising Third-Worldism.

It is easy to dismiss the unrest in France as another episode of French disorder that will eventually subside. That would be a mistake if it prevents serious examination of the political forces involved, the targets of the violence, and the possibility that some groups have become increasingly willing to reject the legitimacy of the Republic.

Cairo's 1952 Black Saturday riots offer a warning: the destruction of public and commercial life can reveal the fragility of a political order before its eventual collapse.

France, and the wider Western world, should take the risk of a “neo-intifada” carefully orchestrated by those who reject Western culture and influence seriously. The saboteurs do not need to plot a full-scale revolution; a chronic, slow erosion of law and order is more than enough to destroy France from within. The new Third-Worldism is nasty and dangerous precisely because it is easy to downplay and dismiss.

References

1- BBC World Service - Witness History, The Cairo fire 1952

2-Jewish property Valued at $25,200,000 Damaged in Cairo Riots - Jewish Telegraphic Agency

3-FRENCH BLAME NASSER; Defense Aide Lays Algerian War to 'Egyptian Dictator' Cairo Role Often Charged - The New York Times

4- Nasser and the Arab revolution