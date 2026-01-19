President Sadat and Reza Pahlavi during the Sha's funeral in Egypt — Photo via

Farah Pahlav

“For we have not come here to take prisoners,

or to

confine our wondrous spirit,

but to experience ever more deeply

our divine courage, freedom, and light.”

— Hafez

It was a baking-hot July day in Cairo in 1980 when Egyptian state media announced the death of the Shah of Iran. My mother, visibly shaken, insisted on taking me with her to Old Cairo, where his funeral was to take place. She was determined to pay her respects—even if only from a distance.

As we hurried through the streets, I could hear her muttering anxiously, “How can they safely organise a state funeral in the narrow alleys of Old Cairo?”

Yet Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who remained loyal to the Shah when almost everyone else had abandoned him, did exactly that. The same leader who travelled to Jerusalem in search of peace was resolute in honouring the Shah after his arrival in Cairo in March 1980. Egyptian media provided daily updates on his failing health, and at the time—before Islamism had gained traction in Egypt—many ordinary Egyptians felt genuine sympathy for the Shah’s ordeal, particularly after he was shunned by his Western allies.

The funeral of deposed Shah of Iran on 29 July 1980 was extraordinary. It remains the only state funeral ever held in Old Cairo. In a twist of history, the Shah was buried beside his former brother-in-law, the late King Farouk of Egypt.

As we watched events unfold, my mother made a remark that still echoes in my mind:

“Those Mullahs are bad news for Iran and the wider region.”

Time would prove her right.

From that moment on, I became a close observer of Iran’s political trajectory, watching how Islamism spread across the Middle East—directly or indirectly fuelled by the clerical regime in Tehran. Even my daily journey to school, passing the abandoned Iranian embassy building in my Heliopolis neighbourhood, served as a constant reminder of Iran’s fate.

Years later, after settling in the UK, I finally found the courage to travel extensively across the Middle East—and eventually to Iran itself, despite my mother’s fearful objections.

What I encountered there defied expectations.

Everywhere I went, I met young Iranians openly resentful of their rulers and yearning for freedom. Many spoke, sometimes cautiously and sometimes boldly, of their hope for a return to monarchy—this time in a constitutional and democratic form. Iranian women and girls, in particular, expressed deep anger at the regime’s imposed mandatory hijab, rebelling against it in inventive and courageous ways.

In

Shiraz

, the poetic heart of Persia, I witnessed couples and lovers visiting the tomb of the great poet Hafez. They opened his poetry at random, seeking guidance for their relationships and futures—a deeply spiritual act entirely separate from state-imposed religiosity.

It was during my travels through the Iranian countryside, especially while visiting the historic Alamut Castle, when I truly grasped the depth of public hostility toward the Islamic Republic. Away from the watchful eyes of major cities, resentment was unmistakable.

During a picnic, an Iranian family gently urged me, “Why are you still wearing your headscarf? There is no morality police here. Feel free to remove it.”

The encouragement came not only from the women, but from the father and brother as well.

Unlike Egypt, where Islamism spread socially through movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Iran’s experience has been profoundly different. Across much of Iranian society—men and women alike—Islamism in both its Shia and Sunni forms is widely rejected.

The regime’s coercion has pushed many Iranians away from Islam altogether. I have never seen as many empty mosques as I did in Iran. People visit historic mosques, picnic nearby, admire the architecture—but do not pray. On my flight back to the UK, once the seatbelt sign was switched off, many Iranian women stood up and immediately removed their headscarves.

In 2016, while participating in a panel discussion in London on women in the Middle East, I witnessed a moment that captured the performative nature of the regime’s religiosity. A pro-regime Iranian woman passionately defended the Islamic Republic throughout her speech, with an embassy representative seated behind her. Yet once the room emptied and the monitor departed, she quietly removed her headscarf as she walked out.

Islamism in Iran was born violently. With the exception of a zealous minority, the regime has failed to inspire genuine belief, relying instead on repression to suppress dissent.

Yet Western policymakers continue to give this failed system opportunity after opportunity under the banner of “maintaining stability.” In seeking a balance between Sunnis and Shias, Iran and Saudi Arabia, they have ignored a fundamental truth: most Iranians no longer tolerate Islamism. They aspire to reclaim their Persian cultural heritage—one that aligns naturally with pluralism, secular governance, and individual liberty.

This is why many Iranians now support Crown Prince

Reza Pahlavi

, who articulates a vision of peaceful transition, democratic elections, and the separation of religion from the state.

After forty-seven years of observing Iran and the Middle East, for the first time since Islamism ravaged the region and eroded its ancient identities, something profoundly different is unfolding—a rebirth.

Iran will be free—sooner than many dare to believe.