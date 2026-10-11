Photo via Emily Damari’s Instagram

In the photographs Emily Damari released in October 2026 of her first hours in Hamas captivity, she lies in a blood-soaked room at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital, a corpse nearby, while a man introducing himself as “Dr. Hamas” works on her shattered hand under the barrels of roughly ten Kalashnikovs. Her head is covered, and her body is draped in blood-stained cloth. Reporting on the images notes that such coverings were a standard Hamas tactic for moving hostages—male as well as female—so that they would blend in with local women. That practical explanation does not exhaust the picture. The same group that applied an outward marker of female covering had already shot Damari, abducted her as a civilian, subjected her to surgery beside a corpse with guns pointed at her head, closed her leg wound with only a fraction of the stitches needed, and left the wound bleeding for months, while stitches that should have been removed within weeks remained in place for a year.

The covering sits within a wider pattern of control and humiliation. Other released hostages have described being ordered to wear hijabs and long garments, told to keep their eyes down, and compelled to recite Islamic phrases. Agam Goldstein-Almog, also taken from Kfar Aza, has written that her captors forced her to wear a hijab and say prayers, and that one told her she would live the rest of her life as a “chained slave-wife.” These impositions function as visible assertions of dominance: the captive is made to perform markers of the captors’ order even as the most basic prohibitions against seizing civilians, denying medical care, and sexual violence are ignored. International documentation of the 7 October attacks and subsequent captivity includes killings, hostage-taking, and sexual abuse. Damari herself has said that she concealed her sexuality after a captor stated that he would kill his own brother if he learned that his brother was homosexual. Starvation, prolonged isolation, untreated injuries, and sexual violence against other female hostages form part of the same record. The garment does not mitigate these acts; it is one instrument among others used to stage compliance while the underlying crimes continue.

Hamas is an Islamist organization whose governance of Gaza has long included the enforcement of dress codes and gender segregation. Applying those codes, or the appearance of them, to Jewish hostages does not demonstrate scrupulous religious observance. It demonstrates the instrumental use of a single visible rule—modesty for women—while the rest of the moral and legal framework that would forbid the underlying acts is discarded. The covering makes the captive appear, in public or in photographs, as though she has been brought under the group’s normative order. The untreated gunshot wounds, the armed intimidation during “surgery,” the threats of lifelong enslavement, the concealment of identity under threat, and the broader documentation of sexual violence show what that order actually permitted. The façade of modesty does not constrain the crimes; it helps conceal and stage them.