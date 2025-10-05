(Photo via PA)

The terrorist attack at the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester has triggered many personal memories. Having grown up in a region where Jews and Arabs have been separated by an immense psychological iron wall, I loved the opportunity in Britain to get to know many British Jews and enjoy their warmth and support.

Like many British Muslims who were born outside the UK, I never met a single Jewish person in my native country, Egypt. This sad fact reflects a bigger tragedy of the Middle Eastern Jews who were mostly ethnically cleansed following the foundation of Israel in 1948.

In my early years in Britain, I was pleasantly surprised to see thriving Jewish communities co-exist happily with their Muslim neighbours and even campaign together for more rights for religious minorities.

Nonetheless, over the years, I witnessed antisemitism in Britain become a growing problem. I started to hear comments from mostly left-leaning native Brits, such as, “I met this beautiful girl, but I won’t date her, as she is Jewish,” “I wish I didn’t see Jewish students in my university.” Even more disturbingly, I met people who, once they know that I am originally from Egypt, immediately and without any context, would tell me they hate Jews, especially Zionists, assuming I would like to hear that from them.

However, it has become clear to me how Islamism in the UK is on the rise. Islamist political ideas have indeed been present in the UK since at least the 1970s. The increasing waves of immigration, especially those in the last two decades that coincided with revolts and civil wars in the Middle East since 2011, have brought many immigrants with deep Islamist affiliation into the UK, along with their deep-seated antisemitism into British Muslim communities.

As of March 2024, 246 persons are in custody for terrorism and terrorism-connected offences in Great Britain. This compares to 232 persons in custody on 31 March 2023. Of those in custody, 154 (63%) were categorised as holding Islamist views.

Some were shocked that the father of the Manchester Synagogue attacker praised the October 7th attack by Hamas, even though he is a doctor who once worked in a Manchester hospital. But that was not surprising to me. Having grown up in Egypt, I witnessed how the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated many medical institutions and how they used doctors to spread ideology within society. Sadly, Islamists in the UK have adopted the same tactics. I have encountered many health professionals in the UK who support or defend the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and many other Islamist groups.

The left-leaning Guardian newspaper, however, decided to report this father’s denial and shock at his son’s crime and his efforts to distance himself and his wider family from moral responsibility. This report is one of many examples of how leftist Britain has aligned with Islamism. Islamist groups in the UK have managed to garner support from many British leftist groups in the name of solidarity with “marginalised groups” and opposing Western foreign policies.

Among all the challenges facing Britain, the threat of Ideological Islamism with its embedded antisemitism is ignored. In fact, the current Labour government is focusing on appeasing Islamists by seeking to define “Islamophobia” in a way that effectively categorizes any criticism of Islamism as a hate crime, while ignoring how Islamists advocate hate and prejudice against British Jews, and how they use Palestine as an excuse.

The Manchester synagogue attack should be a wake-up call. We should not allow toxic ideologies to spread among Muslims in Britain under any context. We also should not allow external political crises, like the war in Gaza, to stir up hatred and prejudice in Britain. Our support for British Jews should not be conditional on them rejecting Zionism and Israel. That is a trap and a repulsive excuse for hate and terrorism.

I am a proud British progressive Muslim, and I stand wholeheartedly with British Jews against Islamism and antisemitism. We should not allow the evil antisemitism that poisoned the Middle East to enter and flourish in Britain.