While much of the world is focused on the World Cup, something far more serious is unfolding in the Gulf.

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed until further notice. The US says otherwise. Washington insists it remains an international waterway and says its forces are ready to keep it open.

The question now is: who actually controls the Strait?

Events over the past hours suggest this is no longer political theatre. Iranian forces reportedly fired a warning shot at a vessel accused of taking an unauthorised route. The US has also blamed Iran for an attack on the GFS Galaxy near Oman, which was badly damaged. One crew member remains missing.

Then came the response. US strikes on Iranian military targets.

But what worries me more is that this is spreading beyond the Strait, after a weeks of calm. Missiles and drones have reportedly targeted US-linked assets across the Gulf, including in Qatar and Oman. Gulf states that have tried hard to stay out of a direct US-Iran confrontation are now finding the conflict arriving at their doorstep.

And look at the shipping numbers. Traffic through Hormuz has collapsed compared with normal levels.

Iran doesn’t necessarily need to sink ships or physically block every vessel to close the Strait. If shipping companies are too frightened to enter, insurers see the region as too risky and crews refuse to sail through — then, in practical terms, how open is it?

This is perhaps the real point.

While the world watches football, one of the world’s most important shipping routes is becoming the centre of a military confrontation. And the Gulf, once again, is being pulled towards a conflict that could become much bigger than either side claims to want.

I dread to check the stock market on Monday.