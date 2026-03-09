A recent report from Axios suggests that the Trump administration is considering seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf.

Another

Reuters reports even suggests that Saudi Arabia is also considering seizing the island if Iran continues its attacks on the Kingdom.

If you grew up in the Middle East in the 1980s, Kharg Island was a name that dominated headlines for years, because it was a major strategic target during the Iran–Iraq War (1980–1988).

In that era—before the internet and social media—when state TV channels and radio were the only sources of news, it was impossible to escape reports about “Kharg”.

In my young mind, I couldn’t comprehend what all the fuss was about over that tiny dot on the map. I never imagined I would be revisiting the same drama more than forty years later.

Of course, as an adult, I came to understand why Kharg mattered.

This small strip of land, about one hour by boat from the Iranian coast, is the port through which Iran exports roughly 90% of its crude oil.

During the Iran–Iraq War, Iraq—under Saddam Hussein—adopted the same logic now discussed by American analysts examining the island’s strategic importance. Saddam was a dictator, but at the time his military logic was clear.

He understood that if the oil terminal at Kharg were destroyed or disabled, Iran would lose much of the income needed to sustain the war.

From 1980 to 1988, Iraq repeatedly bombed the island. Iraqi aircraft launched hundreds of strikes, heavily damaging oil facilities multiple times.

By 1986 the terminal was nearly destroyed. Yet Iran repeatedly repaired the facilities and continued exporting oil.

By 1984 Iraq expanded its attacks beyond the island to include ships traveling to and from Iranian ports, particularly tankers loading oil at Kharg.

Iran responded by attacking ships linked to Iraq or its supporters—such as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia—and by mining parts of the Persian Gulf.

Hundreds of commercial ships were damaged or sunk. Insurance prices for Gulf shipping skyrocketed, and global oil markets were threatened.

The United States eventually became involved. American naval forces began escorting oil tankers in the Gulf in 1986, leading to several clashes with Iranian forces.

Despite the scale of the campaign, Iraq never succeeded in shutting Kharg down entirely. Its successes were mainly economic and strategic rather than decisive. The attacks disrupted Iranian exports and made Persian Gulf shipping extremely dangerous, but the island continued to operate.

One reason for this was Iraq’s limited targeting intelligence. Iraqi aircraft could strike visible infrastructure but lacked real-time information about repairs or alternative loading systems.

Now the Trump administration is reportedly considering seizing Kharg Island. I suspect American planners have drawn lessons from the Iran–Iraq War. That may explain why the discussion centers on seizing, rather than bombing, the island.

President Trump has also floated the possibility of naval assistance and called upon the US Development Finance Corporation to provide risk insurance guaranteeing the financial security of maritime trade operating near the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Indeed, with better intelligence, precision weapons, and a far more complex strategic environment than the repeated bombing campaigns of the 1980s, the United States could potentially control the island more easily.

However, there are many challenges the United States could still face, and I find them largely missing from most recent discussions.

The island’s geography and the surrounding strategic environment create several risks.

For starters, Kharg Island has a population of roughly 8,000–10,000 people. Will all be loyal to the United States? Or might some act as agents for the regime, carrying out sabotage or attacks against occupying forces?

Second, the island lies only about 25 kilometers from the Iranian mainland in Bushehr Province.

At that distance, it would be within range of many coastal weapons, including missiles, artillery, drones, and rockets deployed on the mainland.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard—or its remnants—could also revive tactics used during the 1980s, including mining parts of the Persian Gulf.

Third, there is the limited defensive depth of such a small island.

Kharg is only about eight kilometers long, leaving little room to disperse troops or equipment. Infrastructure and personnel would inevitably be concentrated in a small area with limited defensive positions and little space to maneuver or conceal assets.

Any occupying force would also depend heavily on sea and air supply lines.

Those routes could face threats from missile attacks, naval harassment, or mines in shipping lanes. Maintaining logistics for troops on a small offshore island could therefore prove extremely challenging.

In short, occupying Kharg Island without fully eliminating the Iranian regime—as some analysts have suggested—would pose significant military and logistical challenges for the United States. It would also impose substantial and potentially long-term costs in securing the island and safeguarding global trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration should carefully weigh these pitfalls before embarking on such a course.

A piecemeal approach to the Iranian regime conundrum would be unwise—to say the least.

Photo via Britannica.com