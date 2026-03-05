The ongoing US–Iran war has rapidly expanded beyond Iran’s borders, placing Lebanon at the center of a dangerous regional escalation.

Although Lebanon is not formally a direct participant in the conflict, the involvement of Hezbollah—one of Iran’s closest allies—has effectively opened a second front between Hezbollah and Israel, transforming Lebanese territory into a key arena in the broader confrontation.

Hezbollah first launched rockets and drones. Israel then responded with airstrikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, particularly in areas where the group maintains strongholds. The intensity of these exchanges has raised concerns that the clashes could escalate into a full-scale Israel–Hezbollah war, potentially exceeding the scale and destructiveness of the 2006 Lebanon War.

The humanitarian consequences are already visible. Israeli evacuation warnings for parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs have triggered large-scale displacement, with tens of thousands fleeing affected areas. Airstrikes and rocket attacks have caused civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure, further straining Lebanon’s already fragile healthcare system and economy.

For a country still struggling with a severe financial crisis and political instability, the escalation risks deepening an already profound national crisis.

Militarily, both sides appear to be preparing for a prolonged confrontation. Hezbollah has reportedly deployed elite fighters to southern Lebanon, while Israel continues targeted strikes and signals readiness for broader operations if cross-border attacks persist. There are also reports that Israeli forces have begun limited ground incursions into southern Lebanon. Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, has stated that the group “will not surrender, no matter the sacrifices,” while Iranian officials have warned of retaliation if Iran’s diplomatic mission in Beirut is targeted.

The dramatic escalation in Lebanon reflects Tehran’s longstanding strategy of exporting confrontation by activating allied armed groups across the region. By shifting the battlefield beyond its borders, Iran can impose costs on its adversaries while reducing the likelihood that the war remains confined to Iranian territory. Lebanon, however, is paying the price of this toxic strategy.

The Lebanese government understands this perilous situation and announced today two significant decisions in order to limit the Iranian influence: Ending visa-free entry for Iranian citizens. More importantly, banning all activities of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the country.

These steps appear intended to limit Iranian involvement and signal Beirut’s attempt to distance the state from the widening regional confrontation.

However, more decisive action may be required. Lebanon needs to expel the Iranian ambassador and close the Iranian embassy in Beirut. Otherwise, the decision to ban IRGC activities will remain largely symbolic. Lebanon must send a strong message that it does not accept being used as a battleground in Iran’s confrontation with Israel.

Without such drastic measures, Lebanon risks remaining trapped in a conflict it does not control—while paying the highest price for it.