Nervana Mahmoud

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
7d

Iranian ambassador to Lebanon expelled and must leave the country by March 29:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/lebanon-ousts-iranian-envoy-from-the-country-amid-regional-war/

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Paul Brett's avatar
Paul Brett
Mar 6

Lebanon (Syria) will Fully abandon Iran. A Civil War in Lebanon will bring about this result! When Israel (and America) withdraw, Watch for Germany to step in as Infrastructure Builders and pump in the Financial Rescue Measures. This will be the Door through which the EU led by Germany, will get Boots On The Ground (incognito, disguised as Peacekeepers) Israel and America will (like Silly Doves 🕊️🕊️) welcome and support this manoeuvre. And ultimately to their own detriment! The assault on Cyprus has ignited a Rapid Reaction Response from the EU. Cyprus will see Britain pushed out completely and Germany/EU take over Full Control of the Steppingstone Bridge between Europe and The Middle East as the future Launching Pad to Invade the Region on it’s way towards the Holy Land and Jerusalem. They will be Welcomed with Open Arms as “Peacekeepers” only to abruptly discover they have been “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing” All Along! The World has Forgotten “NEVER AGAIN” while Underestimating German 5D Strategic Thoroughness. And this for Their Round 3 Comeback They WILL HAVE NUKES!!! Let That Sink In 😳 and Watch their 80 years long Plan Come To Pass. NATO was specifically meant to Keep Russia Out, Keep America In and to forever Keep The German War Machine Down. NATO is unraveling and falling apart, as we speak! It has Utterly Failed it’s Purpose Completely. While so called “Allies, who Are NOT!!! Reunite, ReArm and Rebuild their Frankenstein War Machine that will Turn On Them in a Blitzkrieg Flash….

Churchill, Roosevelt and even Stalin are Rattling in their graves over the History of WW1, WW2 we have Forgotten, allowed, aided and abetted in undoing everything that was fought for Against a People renowned for following a Strongman Fuehrer, Charlemagne Emperor type Leader to become the Greatest Threat to Ignite WW3

When will we ever learn🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ such Silly Stupid Doves 🕊️🕊️🕊️ Britain, America & Israel are.

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