Today’s wave of coordinated attacks across Mali, including reported strikes in Bamako targeting the presidential complex at Koulouba, marks a significant escalation in the country’s long-running conflict. Claimed by Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda–linked coalition, the attacks signal a shift that has been years in the making: from a geographically contained insurgency to one increasingly capable of threatening the Malian state at its core.

Understanding how Mali reached this point requires looking beyond today’s violence to the strategic transformations of the past decade—particularly the consequences of the country’s post-2021 political and security realignment.

The crisis began in 2012, when a Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali was quickly overtaken by jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. These groups seized key cities and imposed harsh rule, prompting international intervention. In 2013, France launched Operation Serval, later expanded into Operation Barkhane, supported by U.S. intelligence and logistics and the United Nations peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, alongside regional forces.

This coalition achieved its immediate objective: preventing state collapse and pushing jihadists out of major urban centers. But it did not defeat them. Instead, militants dispersed into rural areas, particularly in central Mali and along porous borders. Over time, a pattern emerged in which the state retained control over cities while vast rural regions slipped into insurgent influence, communal violence, and weak governance.

This was a system of containment without resolution. Bamako remained relatively insulated, but the underlying drivers of conflict—ethnic tensions, economic marginalization, and limited state presence—persisted. The insurgency adapted, embedding itself in local grievances and evolving into a decentralized and resilient threat.

That fragile equilibrium began to unravel after Mali’s political upheavals in 2020 and 2021. Two coups brought Colonel Assimi Goïta to power, ushering in a leadership deeply skeptical of Western involvement. Framing foreign military presence as a violation of sovereignty, the junta expelled French forces, ended cooperation with European partners, and forced the withdrawal of MINUSMA.

In their place, Mali turned to Russia, inviting the Wagner Group—later reorganized as Africa Corps—to serve as its primary security partner. This was more than a change of allies; it was a shift in strategy.

The Western-backed model had relied on intelligence, airpower, and regional coordination to contain insurgent expansion. The Russian partnership prioritized regime protection, control of key assets, and direct combat operations, largely without political conditions. For the junta, this offered short-term advantages: strong political backing and an aggressive military partner.

But the trade-offs were immediate and profound.

The departure of French forces and their intelligence networks created an operational vacuum. Jihadist groups moved quickly to exploit it. JNIM, formed in 2017 as a coalition of Al-Qaeda–aligned factions, expanded beyond its northern and central strongholds, pushing deeper into southern Mali and closer to the capital. Attacks increased in both frequency and sophistication, reflecting improved organization and greater freedom of movement.

At the same time, the conduct of Malian and Russian forces often proved counterproductive. Reports of indiscriminate violence and civilian massacres alienated local communities and reinforced narratives used by jihadist recruiters. Rather than isolating militants, these tactics frequently strengthened their support base.

JNIM also adapted strategically. By 2024 and 2025, it had shifted toward economic warfare, targeting fuel convoys and supply routes linking Mali to neighboring countries such as Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire. These disruptions caused shortages, blackouts, and rising economic pressure in Bamako, further eroding confidence in the state.

In areas under its influence, JNIM began to establish forms of localized governance—collecting taxes, enforcing its interpretation of Islamic law, and providing a degree of order absent from state institutions. This marked a shift from insurgency toward proto-governance, complicating efforts to dislodge it.

Meanwhile, Russia’s military footprint—estimated at roughly 1,000 to 2,000 personnel—proved insufficient for Mali’s vast territory. While joint operations achieved tactical gains, including the recapture of Kidal in 2023, they struggled to hold rural areas or deliver lasting stability. Their focus remained on strategic nodes: the capital, key cities, and resource sites, particularly gold mining operations.

By mid-2025, elements of the Wagner presence began to scale back even as violence reached record levels. Mali emerged as one of the countries most affected by terrorism globally, with JNIM operating across a wider geographic area than at any point in the conflict.

Today’s attacks suggest that JNIM is not necessarily seeking to immediately seize Bamako, but rather to apply sustained pressure—undermining state authority, disrupting economic life, and demonstrating its reach into the political center. This strategy allows it to weaken the government incrementally while avoiding the risks of holding a major urban center.

Mali now stands at a critical juncture. The insurgency is more expansive, adaptive, and entrenched than it was a decade ago, while the state’s capacity to respond remains constrained. The risk extends beyond Mali itself, with similar dynamics unfolding in neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, raising the prospect of wider regional destabilization.

In effect, Mali’s post-2021 pivot did not resolve its security dilemma—it reshaped it. The previous model, though flawed, imposed limits on jihadist expansion. The current approach has removed many of those constraints without addressing the underlying drivers of conflict.

The result is a stark reality: an insurgency that is no longer contained, but advancing. In that context, the junta’s decision under Assimi Goïta to reject France and embrace Russia increasingly appears to have been an ill-advised strategic gamble—one that traded imperfect containment for a far more dangerous and accelerating instability.







