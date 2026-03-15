For decades Muscat has served as a quiet intermediary between Tehran and the West. The current regional crisis may put that role to the test.

The Gulf’s Quiet Outlier

Visiting Oman was a uniquely magical experience. I was struck by the country’s natural beauty and spectacular landscapes—from the breathtaking canyon views of Jebel Shams to the historic Frankincense Trail and the lush oases scattered across the desert.

I gazed at the stars in the Wahiba Sands, and it dawned on me just how hauntingly empty the Empty Quarter truly is.

Yet Oman’s uniqueness is not only geographical.

I also noticed how Islam is practiced somewhat differently in Oman. Ibadi Islam is the dominant Islamic tradition in the country. It is neither Sunni nor Shia, and its distinct religious character has helped shape Oman’s political culture and its long-standing tendency toward moderation and diplomacy.

It is therefore not surprising that, among the Arab Gulf monarchies, Oman occupies a distinctive place in its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran. While most members of the Gulf Cooperation Council have often viewed Tehran primarily through a security lens, Muscat has long pursued a policy of balanced engagement.

Part of the explanation lies in geography. Oman and Iran share opposite shores of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime corridor through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Stability in this chokepoint is not simply an abstract concern for Oman—it is an economic necessity.

But geography alone does not explain the relationship. For decades, Oman has cultivated a reputation as the region’s quiet mediator, maintaining open channels with actors who rarely speak directly to one another.

Muscat as the Middle East’s Back Channel

Oman’s diplomatic tradition is rooted in pragmatism, particularly since the reign of the late Sultan Qaboos, widely regarded as the founder of modern Oman.

During the Iran–Iraq War of the 1980s, Muscat maintained relations with both sides. In later decades, Oman quietly facilitated talks between Tehran and Washington that eventually contributed to negotiations leading to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Muscat has repeatedly served as a venue for discreet U.S.–Iran negotiations, prisoner-exchange arrangements, and exploratory diplomatic meetings during regional crises.

This role has given Oman influence disproportionate to its size. It also explains why Iranian officials frequently travel to Muscat during moments of heightened regional tension.

Beyond diplomacy, Oman and Iran maintain a web of economic ties that has gradually expanded over the past two decades. Commercial routes connect Iran’s southern ports with Omani ports such as Sohar and Muscat. These routes support trade in construction materials, food products, and manufactured goods.

Omani companies and financial structures occasionally appear in this context, though Muscat officially maintains that it complies with international regulations.

The scale of this trade remains modest compared with Iran’s commerce with larger partners, but politically it matters. It keeps channels open even when broader geopolitical tensions escalate.

This approach has sometimes frustrated other Gulf states, but it has also allowed Oman to remain a rare trusted interlocutor between Iran and the West.

A Subtle Shift?

However, under the current ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, some analysts argue that Oman’s posture toward Iran has shown subtle changes, particularly in the context of recent regional tensions.

Scholar Josef Lév has suggested that Oman is not merely a neutral broker restraining Tehran, but rather a cautious Gulf monarchy that at times provides Iran with diplomatic space.

Recent remarks by Oman’s Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi, have also drawn attention. In an interview with CNN during the recent escalation, he suggested that the broader objective of the conflict was to weaken Iran and reshape the regional balance of power. He also argued that wider geopolitical factors—including normalization with Israel and debates surrounding Palestinian statehood—form part of the broader strategic context.

Such comments have drawn criticism from some observers. Lebanese columnist Nadim Koteich, writing on the platform X, argued that these remarks risk weakening Oman’s long-standing reputation as a neutral mediator and could lead Washington and Israel to reassess their perception of Muscat as a “clean broker.”

The Rumour Mill

Alongside official diplomacy, a wave of speculation has recently circulated on social media.

Several posts—including one from the account “TheIranWatcher”—have claimed that Iranian officials or commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may have relocated to Oman as regional tensions intensify.

Another reputable account on X, Middle East 24, which reports on developments across the region, has highlighted claims suggesting that elite families connected to Iran’s ruling establishment may have temporarily moved to Muscat, allegedly staying in major hotels in the city.

At present, however, no major international news agencies have confirmed these allegations.

Such rumours illustrate how quickly speculation can spread during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, particularly across social media platforms.

Conclusion

Strategic ambiguity has long been one of Oman’s preferred diplomatic tools. Muscat has often dealt quietly with multiple actors behind closed doors while maintaining a public image of a neutral mediator.

The current war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has placed Oman under unprecedented scrutiny, raising questions about the credibility of its long-standing role as a mediator.

When the war ends and the dust settles, Oman may discover that its diplomatic clout and global prestige have been diminished. In fact, Oman may emerges as one of the biggest losers of this war.

Photo via FDD