My message to U.S. policymakers after the deadly attack in Syria that killed American service members:

Syria’s governing landscape remains fragmented, with multiple factions and overlapping affiliations.

Leadership may present as pragmatic, but hardline sentiment within the broader base is a major constraint.

Early reporting suggests this may not be adequately explained by a “lone ISIS actor.” Transparency on affiliations and security links matters.

Actors willing to brutalize minorities are unlikely to hesitate against U.S. personnel.

U.S. posture should avoid symbolic “victory” optics and stay focused on force protection and leverage.

Outsourcing Syria stabilization to Turkey is risky and should be evaluated realistically.

U.S. diplomacy should remain clear-eyed and even-handed toward all regional capitals.

The Kurds remain a key on-the-ground partner; abandoning them would carry serious strategic costs.

Time to reassess Syria policy with realism and clear objectives.