Photo via AFP

The Kurdish-majority city of Kobane became front-page international news in 2014, when ISIS fighters—fresh from a sweeping campaign across Iraq and Syria—besieged the city for months. The siege prompted a United States–led coalition to launch an aerial bombing campaign against ISIS, while providing ground support and supplies to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

At that time, I wrote an article about Kobane titled “The Victim of Our Sins.”

I never imagined the city would face a similar scenario twelve years later—albeit with one crucial difference.

This time, the Kurds are alone.

The United States has chosen to abandon them in favor of the post-Assad Islamist government in Damascus, under the banner of “uniting Syria.”

The U.S. envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, wrote in a post on X that the situation has “fundamentally changed,” claiming that Damascus “is now both willing and positioned to take over security responsibilities, including control of ISIS detention facilities and camps.”

That claim collapses the moment it meets reality on the ground.

Syrian government forces are not merely confronting Kurdish fighters; they are killing them. Even more damning, videos have surfaced showing Syrian troops releasing ISIS members and other hardened jihadists from Kurdish-run prisons after seizing control of those facilities. This is not stabilization. It is the recycling of terror.

As

Kurdish forces

fight desperately to repel attacks by pro-Damascus militias south of Kobane, the question is no longer if the city will fall—but how long it can hold out. The odds are stacked brutally against them. Their enemies are ruthless, emboldened, and backed by regional powers such as Turkey and Qatar. Their former ally—the United States—has disappeared when it mattered most.

One cannot help but wonder whether President Trump fully understands what is unfolding in Syria. The complexity of the battlefield, the nature of the actors involved, and the consequences of empowering Islamist forces appear to have been lost amid aggressive lobbying in Washington by Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The image of a “reformed” Syrian central government has been carefully curated and enthusiastically consumed.

But those who have watched Syria closely know the truth: nothing fundamental has changed.

Twelve years ago, Kobane bled while the world debated.

Today, it bleeds again—this time abandoned, isolated, and betrayed.

Every word I wrote in 2014 still stands. Kobane remains a victim of our sins. And history will remember who walked away.

“The city of

Kobani

is falling in front of our eyes. The black flags of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have been slowly spreading above the buildings of this unfortunate Kurdish town in northern Syria. Sooner or later the resistance of the Kurdish fighters that are currently heroically trying to defend Kobani will crumble against an avalanche of medieval barbarism from ISIS, which is doubly fortified with modern weaponry. The tragedy of Kobani may seem irrelevant in the wider context of the turbulent Middle East, however, it highlights clearly the flawed thinking process of many in the Arab world, and alarmingly also in Turkey.

Selective outrage

Compare the muted response to the

beheading

of female Kurdish fighters, or the

rape

and

forced marriages

of Yazidi women by ISIS fighters to the loud, angry responses that have ___ rightly___ erupted following the recent Israeli aggression in Gaza. The baffling silence is even more problematic when both Muslim regimes and the public, unanimously agree that ISIS does not represent Islam and that its sick actions are non-Islamic. Imagine if Israel beheaded three female Palestinian suicide bombers? The reactions would probably exceed any expectations, from flooding the streets of Western cities with thousands of protestors to even violent attacks against Israeli targets around the globe. Understandable? Yes the innocent loss of lives and siege of Gaza are despicable, but why not the same depth of anger for Kurds? The answers lies within our selfish duplicity, we care only about fellow Arabs, but we rail against others when they do not care about us.

Lack of empathy to minorities

The reasons behind our selectivity and bias lies deep in the post-colonial nationalism and Islamism that has spread throughout the Middle East since the mid part of the twentieth century. Arabism advocated a one united Arab world, a melting pot that ethnic minorities must embrace. Islamists, on the other hand, advocated the “Ummah,” a utopian Muslim union that other religious groups must submit to it. In the search for these elusive collective identities, minorities (whether ethnic or religious) were often viewed with suspicion. Any desire for separatism or federalism was considered as an assault against the common vision.

When Saddam Hussein shelled Kurds with chemical weapons in

Halabja

, there were Arab apologists who portrayed Kurds as agents of foreign powers that partly contributed to their own misery. It was the same with the Syrian Kurds, who are portrayed, particularly in Turkish pro-government media, as terrorists, or supporters of the Assad regime. This continues despite the Kurds having a long record of rebelling against Assad

since 2004

. This dehumanization of minorities, like the Kurds, is an attempt to temper responsibilities toward any atrocities conducted under the names of our religion or our States.

Narrow self-interests

Flirting with Islamist groups has a long history in the Middle East. Time and time again, regimes and leaders have wrongly assumed that it is easy and cost-free to use Islamists as a cheap tool to fulfill their goals and ambitions. Time and time again, this assumption has proven to be very costly and bloody. Sadat in Egypt released many Islamists from prison in a tactical move in his fight against Nasserism. Then they later turned against him and assassinated him in 1981. Recently,

Arab Gulf States

like

Qatar

and Saudi Arabia saw the Arab Spring as an opportunity to remove hostile regimes like Assad in Syria. They naively assumed that funding radical Jihadists would finish Assad. It did not work, because the Gulf Sheiks underestimated the depth of support that Iran and Hezbollah were willing to give to the Assad regime. Instead of defeating Assad, Qatar and others helped creating

radical monsters

such as ISIS. Kobani is just one of many tragic repercussions of the endemic political myopia that deluded autocrats into playing with the fire of radicalism. The role of Qatar is now exposed, but the young Emir of Qatar is fortunate, he is still enjoying his luxurious palace in Doha, unlike poor Syrians (Kurds and Arabs) sleeping in rough tents as refugees in Turkey, which is a result of his reckless decisions.

Wishful thinking

Erdogan’s Turkey is as guilty as many in the Arab world of all the above hypocrisies. His overt anger about Gaza and the coup in Egypt contradicts his dismissive attitude to the plight of Kurds in Kobani. Until recently, Turkey ___ despite formal denial ___ has given tacit support to anti-Assad groups including the ISIS. The Turkish leadership also does not see the fight in Kobani as a tragedy, but as

a political opportunity

to settle old scores with Kurdish guerrillas like the

Kurdistan Workers Party

(PKK),or at least the group Syrian branch, which Turkey considers a terrorist group.

Nonetheless, Ankara’s biggest mistake is its assumption that toppling

the Assad regime

will end radicalism and solve the tragedy of Syria. That was probably a valid argument in early 2012, before the radicalization and fragmentation of the Syrian revolution, but it is not valid now. The collapse of the Syrian regime now will only trigger more infighting between anti-Assad militias and groups. The post-Assad bloodbath can easily make all the previous atrocities seem mild. Even if this scenario does not happen, a debilitated, drained Syria will be a new, ugly version of Libya without oil, with unimaginable implications on Turkey‘s national security. Such a version of Syria will not just inherit the necessary responsibilities for its allies, nor handle Assad’s remnants, or even address Hezbollah’s revenge. Has Erdogan even given any thought about the day after Assad? Probably not. He is so fixated about defeating the Syrian president that he cannot see beyond it.

The key success of ISIS does not lie in its brutality or barbarism, but in its deep understanding of the above ills found in both Arabs and Turks. They fully understand that selective anger will shelter them from massive outrage, and how the indifference to minorities will allow them to exploits Kurds with impunity. ISIS is the parasite that thrives on the ills, selfishness and political myopia of the Middle East. Make no mistake: ISIS understands both Arabs and Turks better than they understand themselves.