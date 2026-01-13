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The recent protests in Iran and the growing possibility of the collapse of the mullahs’ regime are not just a moment of hope for Iranians seeking freedom; they are also a moment of strategic opportunity for the West. A post-regime Iran could mean fewer proxy wars, less nuclear brinkmanship, and a weakening of authoritarian alliances that threaten Europe, the United States, and the global order.

1- The Ukraine link

The connection between Iran’s regime and Russia’s war in Ukraine is one of the clearest ways the collapse of the mullahs’ regime could benefit the West and Ukraine

A collapse of Iran’s current leadership could weaken the formal 20-year strategic partnership between the two countries, which has included military and technical cooperation.

Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed “kamikaze” drones and components — which Russian forces use to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. These drones are relatively cheap, can overwhelm air defenses, and have been central to Russia’s strategy of targeting energy grids and civilian areas.

These drones help Moscow maintain a high tempo of strikes while conserving its own missile stocks.

Iran also sold Russia technical expertise and blueprints to build these systems inside Russia itself

If Tehran’s military cooperation with Moscow were to end — especially the drone transfers and technology sharing — it would deprive Russia of a key supplier of cheap attack drones, forcing it to rely more heavily on harder-to-produce missiles or other partners like North Korea.

2- A Less Hostile Tehran Could Reduce Regional Conflicts

• The current Iranian regime has been a major sponsor of regional militias and proxy groups (e.g., Hizballah in Lebanon, militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen), which often act against U.S. and allied interests. A new government that rejects this model could lessen these conflicts and reduce asymmetric threats. Analysts frequently link Iran’s foreign policy to instability across the Middle East.

3. Weakened Support for Anti-Western Militias

• Collapse could break the logistical and ideological support networks that Tehran has developed over decades. Without central direction and funding, Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” could shrink, decreasing direct threats to Israel, Gulf states, and Western military forces in the region.

4. Reduced Nuclear and Military Threat

• The current regime’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities and long-range missiles has been a central strategic worry. A post-regime government that abandons or limits these programs could ease long-term security concerns for NATO members and Israel. This is often cited in Western policy discussions about Iran’s future strategic orientation.

5. Economic Opening and Trade Opportunities

• A government that embraces economic reform and integration with the global market could become a new trade partner for Europe and the U.S., diversifying energy flows and reducing reliance on Gulf oil. This would be particularly appealing given sanctions-induced disruptions to global energy markets.

6. Improved Human Rights Landscape

• The Islamic Republic has been criticized for repression — particularly of women, minorities, and political dissenters. Many in the West argue that a more democratic and rights-respecting government would align better with Western values and reduce one source of anti-Western sentiment.

A future without the mullahs’ regime in Tehran could strengthen Western security, weaken Russia’s war effort, and reduce the chronic instability that has plagued the Middle East for decades.

This transition will not be simple, and no one should pretend it will be risk-free. But the greater danger lies in pretending that the status quo is sustainable. Iran is not Iraq. It is not Afghanistan. It is a literate, urban, and globally connected society whose population has repeatedly demonstrated its rejection of theocratic rule and political extremism.

By clinging to a dying regime in the name of “stability,” the West risks encouraging exactly the outcome it fears: radicalisation, militarisation of civilian resistance, and eventual violent collapse. That would be disastrous for Iranians and dangerous for the world.