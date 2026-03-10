Nervana Mahmoud

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Serge Milshtein's avatar
Serge Milshtein
Mar 10

Thank you for this text. Yesterday I tried to talk to feminists about Iran and they refused to talk to me. It's awful.

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1 reply by Nervana Mahmoud
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Nervana Mahmoud
Mar 10

Sorry, I published the photo twice

I can’t edit it for some reasons 🤦🏻‍♀️

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