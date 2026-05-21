Iran’s rulers understand something many of their enemies still underestimate: in a long conflict, survival itself becomes a form of victory.

That belief now shapes everything — the negotiations, the repression, the propaganda, and the escalation across the region.

Since the strikes and the death of Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic has not behaved like a collapsing state. It has behaved like a regime reverting to its oldest instincts. Tehran’s strategy is now centered on four interconnected goals: prolong negotiations, suppress internal unrest, strengthen ideological loyalty, and raise the regional cost of continued confrontation.

The objective is simple: endurance.

Negotiations as a delay strategy

Iran has deliberately prolonged ceasefire talks while demanding sweeping concessions: sanctions relief, reparations, guarantees against future strikes, and new rules governing the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations have repeatedly stalled and restarted through intermediaries like Pakistan and Qatar, allowing Tehran to avoid direct U.S. talks while buying time.

This is classic Iranian statecraft: escalate and negotiate simultaneously. Proxy attacks, regional disruption, and pressure around Hormuz are not separate from diplomacy — they are part of it. Tehran believes that if the economic and geopolitical costs rise high enough, Washington will eventually settle for stability over escalation.

Repression at home

Inside Iran, the regime has responded with overwhelming force. Protest waves before and after the strikes were met with mass arrests, executions, internet blackouts, and live fire. Hopes that Khamenei’s death would trigger a nationwide uprising never materialized.

The reason is simple: the coercive apparatus held. The IRGC, Basij, intelligence services, and judiciary remain cohesive and fully committed to regime survival. Dissent is framed as foreign-backed treason, making repression not just political, but ideological.

The rise of apocalyptic ideology — Mahdism

What has intensified most is the regime’s ideological messaging. Twelver Shia Mahdism — the belief in the return of the Hidden Imam — is increasingly being used to sanctify sacrifice and resistance.

Khamenei’s death is portrayed as martyrdom in a cosmic struggle against the United States and Israel. Under Mojtaba Khamenei and hardline IRGC figures, endurance itself has become spiritualized. That matters because systems driven by apocalyptic conviction often become less deterrable: suffering is reframed as proof of righteousness.

Proxy warfare, not demographic change

There are claims that the Iranian regime is “importing” Shia populations into the country. That is difficult to prove in the current climate, especially amid widespread internet blockades inside Iran. However, it is undeniable that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) focuses on external proxy networks — Iraqi militias, regional armed groups, and allied factions — to attack U.S. interests in the region and Gulf states while shielding Tehran from direct confrontation.

The real strategy: outlast everyone

Iran’s broader approach is now clear: asymmetric escalation, rapid military rebuilding, nationalist propaganda, and carefully managed instability designed to exhaust opponents politically and economically.

The regime is weaker than before. Its economy is strained, its legitimacy fractured, and its proxy network degraded. But the system still stands.

And for the Islamic Republic, that alone is proof the strategy is working.