Photo via Reuters

As Iran’s political future becomes an increasingly urgent subject in Western capitals, one opposition group continues to loom far larger abroad than it does among Iranians themselves: the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). Often presented as a disciplined, organized alternative to the Islamic Republic, the MEK is, in reality, a deeply controversial exile group whose rise in influence could seriously undermine any post-mullahs transition.

Understanding why requires looking beyond polished conferences and lobbying networks to the group’s history, structure, and standing among Iranians.

A Compressed History of Militancy and Exile

Founded in 1965, the MEK emerged as a leftist-Islamist revolutionary organization opposed to the Shah. In the 1970s, it embraced armed struggle, carrying out assassinations and bombings that targeted Iranian officials as well as U.S. military personnel and Western interests in Tehran.

The group took part in the 1979 Revolution, but its alliance with Islamist forces quickly collapsed. Once clerics consolidated power, the MEK was violently suppressed and driven underground. By the mid-1980s, it had relocated to Iraq, where it received protection and backing from Saddam Hussein.

This decision proved fatal to the MEK’s domestic legitimacy. During the Iran-Iraq War, the group openly sided with Iraq and participated in military operations against Iran. Given the war’s immense human cost and its central place in Iran’s collective memory, this alignment is widely viewed inside the country as an act of betrayal.

After the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the MEK disarmed and rebranded itself as a political organization. It was removed from the EU and U.S. terrorist lists in 2009 and 2012 following sustained legal and lobbying campaigns. Since 2016, most of its members have been relocated to Albania, while its leadership operates internationally under Maryam Rajavi.

Today, the MEK portrays itself as the most organized force capable of overthrowing the Islamic Republic. This claim, however, is precisely where the danger begins.

Why the MEK Could Harm a Post-Mullahs Iran

For many Iranians—both inside the country and across the diaspora—the MEK is not simply unpopular. It is widely regarded as a destabilizing and illegitimate actor whose prominence could derail a fragile transition.

A legacy of violence and perceived betrayal

The MEK’s history of assassinations and bombings has never faded from public memory. More damaging still was its decision to fight alongside Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War. This episode alone has cemented the group’s reputation as irredeemably untrustworthy in the eyes of many Iranians, regardless of its current rhetoric.

A cult-like internal structure

Numerous accounts from former members, journalists, and researchers describe an insular and coercive internal system: mandatory divorces, ideological self-criticism sessions, isolation from families, and extreme leader veneration. These practices have led many observers to label the MEK a cult rather than a political movement—raising serious doubts about how it would exercise power if given the chance.

Near-zero grassroots legitimacy inside Iran

Despite frequent claims of directing protests or organizing “resistance units,” there is little independent evidence that the MEK enjoys meaningful popular support inside Iran. Public sentiment consistently suggests the opposite. Many Iranians reject both the Islamic Republic and the MEK, viewing them as two different expressions of authoritarianism rather than competing democratic alternatives.

The risk of replacing one authoritarian system with another

In a post-mullahs scenario, the concern is not that the MEK would liberalize Iran, but that it could attempt to dominate a chaotic transition through discipline, secrecy, and foreign backing. Its history of centralized control and intolerance of dissent fuels fears that it would substitute one rigid system with another—this time without clerical robes, but no less ideological.

Fracturing an already divided opposition

Iran’s opposition is deeply fragmented, particularly between monarchist-leaning factions and the MEK. Elevating the MEK—especially through Western lobbying—risks alienating broad segments of society and deepening mistrust among opposition groups, making any inclusive national coalition harder to build.

The Western support paradox

The MEK has successfully cultivated relationships with Western politicians, often through paid speaking engagements and lobbying. Yet Western governments have repeatedly stated they do not endorse any specific Iranian opposition group, only the will of the Iranian people. Associating regime-change rhetoric with a group widely despised at home risks repeating past mistakes of perceived foreign imposition, undermining both Western credibility and Iran’s prospects for a legitimate transition.

A Liability, Not a Solution

In practice, the MEK today functions as a well-funded, highly vocal exile lobby group focused primarily on its own survival and relevance. Its organizational discipline and media presence should not be mistaken for popular legitimacy.

Promoting or legitimizing the MEK as a serious alternative to the Islamic Republic is not only a misreading of Iranian public sentiment—it is potentially dangerous. In a post-mullahs Iran, the group is far more likely to hinder reconciliation, deepen polarization, and provoke backlash than to enable the inclusive, homegrown democratic transition that most Iranians appear to want.

For policymakers and commentators alike, clarity matters. The future of Iran will not be built by exile organizations with contested histories and no social base. Treating the MEK as anything other than what it is—a deeply unpopular and polarizing actor—risks repeating the very errors that have haunted Iran’s modern history.