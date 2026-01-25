Nervana Mahmoud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Jenkins's avatar
John Jenkins
Jan 26

Great - and v accurate - piece. The MEK’s cult-like amalgam of Islamo-Leftism, which reflects a lot of the weird ideological ferment of 1960s and 1970s in Iran (and helped Khomeini to seize power), is definitely NOT the answer.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nervana Mahmoud
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nervana · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture