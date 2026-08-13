Photo via Reuters

Egypt’s absence from the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement feels almost deliberate—a quiet statement in a region that rarely does quiet. On 7 August 2026, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gathered in the holy city and signed a pact treating an attack on any one of them as an attack on all three. It was the logical next step after the Saudi-Pakistan bilateral defence deal of 2025, now expanded to incorporate Turkey’s military weight and industrial capacity. The three countries spoke of collective deterrence and deeper security cooperation. Yet the fourth participant in the earlier “Regional Four” consultations—Egypt—was nowhere to be seen.

That absence is not a minor diplomatic footnote. For months, Egypt had sat at the same table as the others, discussing regional security and ways to manage the fallout from the Iran conflict. Turkey, in particular, pushed for Cairo to join the formal arrangement. Turkish officials continue to describe Egypt as a natural partner and suggest that only “technical issues” stand in the way of eventual membership. The door, they insist, remains open. Cairo, however, chose to stay outside.

According to

Middle East Eye

, Saudi sources claimed that Riyadh opposed Egypt’s inclusion in the Mecca agreement. While it is difficult to fully assess the credibility of that report, it is clear that there has been growing frustration in Riyadh over what Saudi officials see as Egypt’s limited reciprocity: years of Saudi financial backing after 2013, yet only a modest Egyptian contribution to the Yemen campaign and a more restrained posture during the recent regional war involving Iran.

Some Saudi voices have questioned whether Egypt still carries the strategic weight it once did, and whether its military-industrial base matches what Turkey and Pakistan can offer. Trust—or the lack of it—appears to have played a role.

In Cairo, however, the decision not to join the Mecca pact appears less like a rejection of friendship and more like a carefully calculated refusal to become locked into a formal defence commitment. Under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt has spent years refining a foreign policy built around strategic ambiguity and flexibility. Binding mutual-defence commitments sit uneasily with that approach. As analyst

Mariam Wahba

has highlighted, regional security cooperation and a mutual-defence commitment are two very different things. Cairo already has extensive security relationships with all three countries. Joining the pact would add a formal defence obligation without an obvious strategic upside.

Officials in Cairo also appear to view the Mecca pact as more than a security arrangement: it is a political project with a strong Saudi imprint. Joining would require Egypt to accept potential obligations to defend other members in conflicts that might not serve its immediate interests. Egypt’s constitutional framework already makes overseas military deployments subject to parliamentary approval and formal procedures. Adding a treaty that could create pressure for such action was a step too far.

Then there is the delicate web of Egypt’s other relationships. Cairo maintains a peace treaty and a long, complicated border with Israel. It relies on American military assistance and carefully manages Israeli sensitivities. A defence pact involving Turkey and nuclear-armed Pakistan was always likely to raise eyebrows in Tel Aviv and, by extension, in Washington. Egypt has little appetite for becoming part of anything that could be portrayed as a hostile “Sunni axis.”

At the same time, Cairo has grown closer to the United Arab Emirates, deploying assets when Iranian strikes hit Emirati territory and benefiting from Abu Dhabi’s financial support. Saudi-Emirati tensions have complicated that balancing act. Aligning formally with Riyadh risked appearing to choose sides at a moment when Egypt prefers to preserve its options with both Gulf capitals.

None of this means that relations between Egypt and the three signatories have collapsed. Bilateral ties remain functional, and Turkish officials continue to speak as though Egypt is already halfway inside the tent. The Mecca pact itself is framed as defensive and potentially expandable.

Yet Egypt’s choice underscores a deeper truth about the current Middle East: states are hedging. They are building new arrangements to reduce their reliance on traditional external guarantees, but they are also protecting their freedom of manoeuvre. Egypt has decided that full membership in this particular club would cost more in strategic flexibility than it would gain in collective security.

In the end, the Mecca agreement reveals as much by who is missing as by who signed. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have drawn a tighter circle around themselves. Egypt has chosen to remain just outside it—close enough to talk, but distant enough to decide its own moves.

There is also an interesting irony here. Those who have argued for some time that Egypt has become strategically irrelevant, or that it has lost much of the influence it once possessed, are now asking why Egypt is absent from the very arrangement they might have expected Cairo to join.

Egypt may have learned the hard way that the price of commitment keeps rising—and that the value of strategic autonomy has rarely looked higher.