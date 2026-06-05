Nervana Mahmoud

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John Jones
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I believe it still can be achieved. President Trump, simply has to pull the trigger again

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John Jones
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Nervana, I can't say that I agree with your premise entirely. The Egyptian people and the Iranian people are two different kettle of fish. The Iranian people I have known make it a practice to deceive those who are not of their country. That's the way that they have dealt with America since 1979. President Trump, has been working overtime with the IRGC. I think his patience is beginning to grow thin however.

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