In a May 11, 2026 opinion column, The New York Times published Nicholas Kristof’s allegations of systemic abuse against Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody, including one especially incendiary claim: that Israeli prison personnel directed police dogs to sexually assault restrained prisoners.

The reaction was immediate. Israeli officials condemned the article as a modern “blood libel” and signaled possible legal action. Yet beyond the predictable political outrage, the controversy exposes a deeper problem confronting modern journalism: what happens when extraordinary allegations are published without correspondingly extraordinary evidence?

The central dispute is not whether abuse in detention facilities can occur. History shows that abuses occur in wars, prisons, and occupations across the world. Nor is skepticism toward governments inherently unreasonable. The issue is evidentiary standards — particularly when allegations are so graphic, emotionally explosive, and politically combustible that they can shape international opinion overnight.

The “dog rape” allegation quickly became the focal point because it strains plausibility in ways that even some canine specialists and security professionals have questioned publicly. While rare cases exist of dogs sexually penetrating humans in unrelated contexts, the specific scenario described — trained military or police dogs carrying out sustained sexual assaults on handler command — is far removed from established practices in working-dog training. Such claims would require exceptionally strong corroboration precisely because they are so extraordinary.

Yet, at least publicly, the article appears to rely primarily on detainee testimony and advocacy-group reporting, without forensic evidence, independently verified footage, medical documentation, or neutral third-party corroboration. In conflicts saturated with propaganda, testimony alone — however emotionally compelling — is often insufficient to establish claims of this magnitude as factual.

This matters because journalism does not operate in a vacuum. The modern information environment rewards sensationalism, outrage, and viral emotional impact. Once a shocking accusation enters circulation, it acquires a life independent of verification. Retractions, caveats, or later factual disputes rarely travel as far as the original headline.

That dynamic is especially dangerous in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, where atrocity narratives have historically played a central role in mobilizing public anger, international pressure, and, at times, outright hatred. The Middle East has a long history of sensational claims being amplified before adequate scrutiny — some later substantiated, others exaggerated, and some entirely false. In such an environment, rigorous verification is not optional; it is essential.

The danger cuts both ways. Weakly substantiated allegations can ultimately undermine legitimate scrutiny of detainee treatment by allowing critics to dismiss broader concerns altogether. When a report hinges on its most sensational and least verifiable element, that element can become the story’s Achilles’ heel.

This is where the credibility issue becomes larger than one article or one columnist. Elite media institutions increasingly ask the public to trust not merely their reporting, but their judgment about what deserves amplification before verification is complete. That trust has eroded sharply in recent years, in part because audiences across the political spectrum perceive an asymmetry in skepticism: some narratives are aggressively fact-checked, while others are elevated on the basis of moral urgency alone.

The result is a vicious cycle. Activist framing weakens public trust; collapsing trust fuels accusations of propaganda; accusations of propaganda then deepen polarization and tribalism. Eventually, even true reporting struggles to persuade.

None of this means governments should be immune from investigation, nor that detainee allegations should be dismissed outright. Serious claims deserve serious inquiry. But serious inquiry also requires evidentiary discipline — especially when allegations evoke imagery historically associated with demonization campaigns and collective hatred.

The last thing the region — or the wider world — needs is reporting that inflames passions faster than facts can sustain them. Journalism should illuminate conflict, not intensify it through narratives that cannot withstand scrutiny. In an era already overwhelmed by propaganda, credibility may be the press’s most valuable asset. Once squandered, it is extraordinarily difficult to recover.