By Day 4, this war has crossed a decisive threshold.

It is no longer only about degrading missile sites or dismantling air defenses. It is about who rules Iran — and whether the Islamic Republic can manage a leadership transition under bombardment.

After President Donald Trump warned that “the big one” was coming, Israel expanded simultaneous strikes across Tehran, Beirut, and — most significantly — Qom.

The battlefield has moved from infrastructure to institution.

Tehran, Natanz, and Sustained Air Dominance

Israeli forces struck military sites, leadership compounds, and Hezbollah positions in Lebanon while also hitting elements of the Natanz nuclear facility for the first time in this conflict.

Air defenses across western Iran continue to be dismantled, reinforcing what now appears to be the coalition’s primary objective: uncontested air superiority and sustained operational freedom.

Simultaneously, Israeli ground forces and tanks moved into southern Lebanon, intensifying clashes with Hezbollah. The strategy appears deliberate — compress Hezbollah’s maneuver space while Tehran remains directly under pressure.

This is escalation through simultaneity.

The Strike on Qom: Institutional Warfare

The most consequential development was the reported strike on the Assembly of Experts compound in Qom.

The Assembly — the 88-member clerical body responsible for electing the Supreme Leader — was meeting to determine a successor following the death of Ali Khamenei.

Israeli sources indicated the strike was intended to disrupt that session. Iranian state media claimed the building had been evacuated and that voting continued remotely.

Whether the strike achieved tactical success is secondary.

Strategically, it shattered the assumption that succession mechanisms are insulated from war. Qom is the theological nucleus of the Islamic Republic. Targeting the body that selects the Supreme Leader constitutes institutional warfare.

The regime is now managing leadership transition under air dominance.

That is unprecedented.

Inside the Succession Battle

Some reports suggest Ayatollah Alireza Arafi appears to hold the upper hand in the consultative phone vote within the Assembly of Experts.

Other reports claim that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Khamenei, is alive but injured.

Another camp is advocating for Hasan Khomeini, grandson of Ruhollah Khomeini.

I take all these reports with a pinch of salt.

However, it is important to understand that wartime pressure, coalition-building becomes both urgent and fragile.

Moreover, regardless of who prevails, the IRGC remains the regime’s backbone.

The real question is not whether the next Supreme Leader will challenge the IRGC; it is whether the IRGC can enforce elite cohesion while under sustained external pressure.

The Riyadh Embassy Strike: A Dangerous Threshold

Retaliatory Iranian-linked strikes expanded to U.S. bases, energy facilities, and — reportedly — the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

If confirmed as IRGC-directed, targeting a diplomatic compound crosses a symbolic and strategic threshold. Embassy attacks rarely remain contained events; they invite coalition widening and political hardening.

Sometimes regimes escalate to project strength.

Sometimes they escalate because options are narrowing.

The Gulf: Resilient, But Cautious

The UAE reports intercepting nearly 1,000 Iranian missiles and drones since hostilities began, asserting it retains sufficient interceptor capacity. Publicly, Gulf governments project resilience.

Privately, reports suggest the UAE and Qatar may be urging Washington to limit the duration of operations. Abu Dhabi has denied claims of defensive strain, calling such reporting “misleading.”

Final Thoughts

Western coverage often frames this war as chaotic and dystopian.

The reality may be more structural.

After Day 4, the regime’s core institutions are operating under siege conditions. Succession is occurring remotely. Basij units are reportedly dispersing from fixed bases. Leadership turnover continues under fire.

Does that mean collapse is imminent? Not necessarily.

But one fact is clear:

For the first time since 1979, the mechanism that chooses Iran’s supreme authority has become a direct wartime target.

That is not symbolic noise.

It is structural pressure.

Whether this marks the regime’s final chapter — or merely its most severe test — will depend less on airstrikes and more on whether elite infighting deepens or hardens into unity over the coming days.

The Mullahs are now navigating one under fire.