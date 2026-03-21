Nervana Mahmoud

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David Kent's avatar
David Kent
Mar 22

They’re not allowed to do this Muslim countries.

They are making a mockery of our values of tolerance, religious freedom, and the right to assemble peacefully.

As we speak, Shakespeare’s birthplace is being “decolonized” because his ideas were part of white supremacy, so they say, and a forthcoming book claims that the Bard was a secretly Jewish black woman of Moroccan descent.

Western tolerance is being used against us. Talk about being hoisted on your own petard

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