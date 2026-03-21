On 16 March 2026, around 3,000 people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square for the annual Open Iftar organised by the Ramadan Tent Project. Qur’an recitation, nasheeds, speeches, and the Maghrib prayer filled the square, with the Islamic call for prayers,,adhan, broadcast across one of Britain’s most iconic public spaces. London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined the worshippers.

nWhat was presented as a celebration of faith quickly sparked a national debate. Advocates hailed it as a positive expression of Britain’s religious diversity and multicultural identity. Critics disagreed. Conservative Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy described “mass ritual prayer in public places” as “an act of domination,” arguing that the amplified adhan amounts to a visible and audible assertion of religious presence. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the remarks, while Kemi Badenoch defended Timothy, pointing to concerns such as the sidelining of women during the prayer.

As a British Muslim who has lived through the gradual expansion of public religiosity, I find Timothy’s core concern worth taking seriously. Even without coercion, the social dynamics of large-scale, visible religiosity can create subtle but powerful pressures—patterns that have been observed elsewhere.

Lessons from the Middle East

In Egypt during the 1970s, mass prayers in public squares were not a common feature of Eid or Ramadan. Mosques were plentiful. The shift became more noticeable from the late 1990s onwards—not due to necessity, but alongside the rise of a more socially assertive form of religiosity.

This was part of a broader trend often described as social Islamism: a bottom-up effort to shape society through charity, education, preaching, and visible religious practice.

Public ritual prayer was never obligatory in Egypt or most Muslim countries. Yet it became a powerful marker of identity. Over time, its effects were not only spiritual but social.

Those who preferred to practise privately—or not at all—found themselves under increasing pressure. A simple question like “Why aren’t you joining?” could carry social weight. Conformity became easier than standing apart. Egyptian Christians (Copts) living near such gatherings also had to adjust their routines, as shared public spaces took on a more explicitly religious character.

Supporters may see this as harmless visibility. But in practice, it can reshape expectations and narrow the space for personal choice.

The Iranian experience illustrates a more extreme version. Journalist Mani Basharzad described Ramadan under the Islamic Republic as deeply restrictive, with social and legal enforcement limiting everyday freedoms. While Britain is clearly not Iran, the example highlights how public religious norms—when amplified—can spill into wider social pressure.

Why Britain Should Pay Attention

These dynamics are not automatically replicated in Britain—but they are not irrelevant either.

As public Ramadan prayers expand across UK cities, similar pressures may emerge within Muslim communities. Those who prefer a more private or individual approach to faith—liberal or secular Muslims, Shia or Ahmadi minorities, or those less observant—may increasingly feel the need to justify their absence.

Intentions may be inclusive. Outcomes are not always.

Beyond the Muslim community, the implications for a plural society are significant.

The Trafalgar Square event was largely Sunni in character. Should other groups organise equivalent events?

If Shia groups hold public mourning rituals, or Ahmadi communities seek similar visibility, who decides what is appropriate? In an already polarised environment, this risks creating a competitive dynamic: louder, larger, and more frequent displays of religious identity in shared civic space.

While events such as Diwali, Hanukkah, or Christmas celebrations have taken place in Trafalgar Square, these are typically festive and time-limited. They do not involve coordinated acts of worship or amplified theological declarations.

For non-Muslims, the Muslim call tp prayer, adhan, may sound poetic—even captivating. But its content is not neutral. It is a direct statement of belief, and not readily comparable to church bells or the Jewish shofar.

Broadcasting it across a national landmark changes the character of that space, even if temporarily.

Would Britain be equally comfortable with large-scale Christian processions modelled on Spain’s Semana Santa, or other faiths making comparable claims on the same space? And if so, how would competing uses be managed?

The Question of Boundaries

Religious freedom is fundamental—but it is not without limits. It coexists with another principle: that shared civic spaces remain open, inclusive, and not dominated—symbolically or practically—by any single group.

There is a difference between practising religion in public and establishing recurring, large-scale religious rituals in central civic spaces.

Turning Trafalgar Square into an annual open-air place of worship, particularly with official endorsement, signals a shift. Whether intended or not, it suggests that certain forms of religious expression are becoming embedded in shared national space.

That is why I agree with Nick Timothy’s use of the word “domination,” however controversial it may be.

This is not about questioning the intentions of those who attended. Most were ordinary people seeking community and meaning. Nor is it about denying the right to practise religion.

It is about recognising patterns that, in other contexts, have led to increased pressure, reduced neutrality, and growing social division.

Dismissing concerns like these as “Islamophobia” avoids the substance of the debate. A confident society should be able to discuss the boundaries of religious expression openly, without resorting to labels.

For some British Muslims, this is not an abstract issue. It reflects lived experience and genuine concern about the direction of travel.

Healthy societies require clear boundaries. Religious life should be protected and respected—but shared public spaces must remain genuinely neutral, not gradually shaped by the repeated assertion of any one group’s practices.

Britain’s strength has long been its ability to balance diversity with cohesion. Preserving that balance requires not silence, but the willingness to confront difficult questions before they become entrenched realities.