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In late May 2026, President Donald Trump expanded the mandate of US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, appointing him Special Presidential Envoy to both Syria and Iraq while he retains his ambassadorial post. Barrack quickly framed the move in sweeping geopolitical terms. On June 1, via the US Embassy’s X account, he posted:

“In the tradition of those who have long studied the Levant and Anatolia — Iraq, Syria, and Turkey remain the strategic fulcrum upon which any enduring Middle East stability must pivot. Balancing these three nations requires a single, consistent point of American contact and leverage — transcending tribal, religious, or sectarian differences. This vital mission, embraced by President Trump, seeks to aid the region in aligning itself toward shared prosperity by weaving its disparate threads into one coherent tapestry of order and mutual interest.”

What was intended as a statement of coordinated US diplomacy has instead ignited sharp backlash among Turkish nationalists, opposition figures, and segments of the public.

The controversy reveals deeper fault lines in how Ankara perceives its sovereignty versus how Washington articulates regional strategy.

The Core of the Outrage: Sovereignty, Status, and Semantics.

At its heart, the reaction stems from the statement’s framing of Turkey — a NATO member, G20 economy, and assertive regional power — as analytically equivalent to post-conflict Iraq and Syria. Turkish critics, including CHP foreign-policy coordinator

Prof. Dr. İlhan Uzgel, seized on this equivalence. Uzgel publicly asked Barrack: “You have equated Türkiye… with Syria, where you installed a leader by putting a jacket on him, and Iraq, where you decide who becomes prime minister. What do you mean by ‘balancing’ these countries with Türkiye?” He added that the region’s fate belongs to its own people, not external architects.

Many other Turkish commentators have expressed their rejection of Top Barrack’s comments

The language of “balancing these three nations” and a “single… point of American contact and leverage” struck many as paternalistic. In Turkish nationalist discourse, it evoked historical grievances about great-power meddling in Anatolia and the Levant — an impression amplified by terms like “strategic fulcrum,” “weaving… threads,” and “tapestry of order.” Critics interpreted it as reducing sovereign states to pieces on a US-managed chessboard rather than equal partners. Social-media reactions ranged from accusations of colonial overreach to demands for Barrack’s expulsion.

This is not merely semantic hypersensitivity. Turkey’s political culture places enormous weight on independence and great-power status. Equating it with neighbors still recovering from civil war and foreign interventions touches a raw nerve, especially at a moment when Ankara is actively shaping outcomes in Syria and asserting itself across the region.

Barrack’s remark fits a pattern. As a Trump ally and businessman-turned-diplomat, he has cultivated a pragmatic, deal-oriented approach that often aligns with Turkish interests — from Syria stabilization to criticism of certain Israeli policies. Ankara’s government has generally welcomed his engagement. Yet his blunt, sometimes grandiose rhetoric has repeatedly provoked backlash, both in Turkey and beyond. Earlier comments praising “power” as the language Middle Eastern leaders understand, or appearing too close to Damascus, have drawn fire from Turkish opposition and Israeli critics alike.

The timing amplified the effect. The statement came immediately after Trump’s announcement expanding Barrack’s role, signaling centralized US leverage at a delicate juncture: post-Assad Syria, Iranian influence in retreat, and fragile regional realignments. For Turkish observers wary of US unilateralism, it read less as diplomatic coordination and more as an assertion of American primacy over sovereign equals.

Implications for Bilateral Ties

So far, the backlash remains concentrated in public and opposition circles rather than official policy. No formal Turkish government rebuke has emerged, and practical cooperation on Syria and other files continues. Yet the episode underscores a structural tension: Washington’s preference for streamlined “points of contact” clashes with Ankara’s insistence on being treated as a peer, not a pivot point in someone else’s strategy.

In analytical terms, Barrack’s language risks undermining the very stability it seeks by feeding narratives of foreign interference — a perennial driver of Turkish strategic autonomy. For US diplomacy, the incident highlights the limits of transactional framing in a region where symbolism and status matter as much as substance. True leverage, ironically, may require more humility in rhetoric than the “single point of contact” model suggests.

The decision to expand Barrack’s authority reflects a remarkable failure of judgment in Washington. At a moment when the United States needs diplomatic finesse, it has chosen a representative whose rhetorical excesses repeatedly generate controversy. Barrack’s language does not project strategic vision; it projects entitlement. By treating sovereign states as components of a U.S.-managed regional design, he strengthens precisely the anti-American narratives that Washington claims to oppose. The consequences of that miscalculation may outlast Barrack’s tenure. Tom Barrack’s grandiose rhetoric risks inflicting irreparable damage on America’s standing among the very partners whose cooperation Washington claims to seek.