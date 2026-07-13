The ceasefire between the US and Iran is looking increasingly fragile. July 13 brought another round of military escalation, with the Strait of Hormuz once again at the centre of events.

The US is stepping up pressure on Iran, while Tehran is retaliating and warning countries in the region against helping Washington.

Trump Brings Back the Blockade

President Donald Trump announced that the US will reinstate its naval blockade of Iranian ports and ships around the Strait of Hormuz.

Ships will reportedly be charged a 20% fee for safe passage through the strait. CENTCOM said the blockade of Iranian ports will resume on Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. EDT.

The decision comes after further attacks on commercial shipping and the breakdown of previous ceasefire arrangements.

Given how much of the world’s oil passes through Hormuz, the consequences could quickly spread beyond the region.

US Strikes Continue

CENTCOM carried out another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets.

Recent US attacks have focused on air defence systems, missile sites, naval assets and military infrastructure along Iran’s coast.

So far, there is little sign that either side is ready to step back.

Iran Retaliates

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on US-linked sites across the region, including in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

Iran’s military and the IRGC also warned Gulf countries against cooperating with the US, saying such support could be treated as an act of war.

Tehran has also rejected US involvement in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

For Gulf countries, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult. Staying out of the conflict may be harder if US military operations continue to expand.

The UAE Turns to Egypt — and Looks Beyond Hormuz

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Egypt, where he met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in El Alamein.

The two leaders discussed relations between the UAE and Egypt as well as the worsening situation in the region.

The visit comes at an important moment. Gulf countries are dealing with growing pressure from the conflict and uncertainty over shipping through Hormuz.

At the same time, DP World is reportedly planning a new multipurpose port and container terminal in Fujairah.

Fujairah sits on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz. Expanding port capacity there would give the UAE more options if shipping through the strait becomes difficult or unreliable.

The Egypt visit and the port plans are separate developments, but both show how the UAE is responding to a region that is becoming much less predictable.

Oil Prices Jump

Oil prices rose sharply as concerns over Hormuz returned. Reports suggested gains of around 7–10%, with Brent crude climbing on fears of further disruption.

This is not surprising. Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important routes for energy shipments, and even the possibility of disruption can quickly move markets.

What Happens Next?

The latest fighting follows the collapse of earlier ceasefires and agreements, including the Islamabad Memorandum.

At the moment, neither the US nor Iran appears ready to make a major concession.

The US is increasing pressure around Hormuz. Iran is responding with attacks and warnings to countries working with Washington.

Meanwhile, the UAE and other Gulf countries are trying to protect their own interests and prepare for the possibility that disruption around Hormuz could last much longer than expected.

The Strait of Hormuz is still at the centre of this crisis. But the region is already looking for ways to become less dependent on it.