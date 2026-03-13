Two weeks into the conflict between the United States–Israel coalition and Iran, the war is entering a new phase.

The opening air campaign has significantly degraded Iran’s conventional military capabilities. At the same time, the conflict is widening geographically while political uncertainty grows inside Iran’s leadership.

U.S. Military Posture: Preparing Escalation Options

According to U.S. officials, a Marine expeditionary unit of roughly 2,200–2,500 Marines aboard three amphibious ships is being ordered to the Middle East.

Why this matters

An MEU provides a flexible rapid-reaction force capable of:

Seizing islands or forward bases.

Conducting evacuations.

Carrying out limited raids or special operations.

The deployment suggests the Pentagon is preparing contingency options beyond the current air campaign if strikes alone fail to achieve strategic objectives.

Collapse of Iran’s Conventional Military Capacity

Coalition strikes have reportedly hit 6,000–15,000 targets, including missile factories, air defenses, naval assets, and command centers.

There are increasing reports of command-and-control breakdowns, desertions, and fractured chains of command within both the Iranian military and the IRGC.

Assessment

Iran’s conventional war-fighting capacity appears severely degraded.

However, Iran’s strategy historically relies less on conventional strength and more on hybrid regional warfare.

Leadership Uncertainty in Tehran

Political uncertainty is growing inside Iran’s leadership.

Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is rumored to have been wounded in recent strikes, with some reports suggesting serious injuries. These claims remain unconfirmed.

He has not appeared publicly since the war began, releasing only written statements.

If the Supreme Leader were indeed incapacitated, elite power struggles between IRGC factions and clerical institutions could emerge.

The emergence of Ali Larijani

Former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani appeared publicly during Tehran’s Al-Quds Day demonstrations.

Analysts increasingly see him as a potential interim political stabilizer if Iran’s leadership structure fractures.

At the same time, the U.S. Rewards for Justice program has reportedly announced rewards for information on key IRGC figures, including Larijani

Strikes on Iran’s Internal Security Forces

Coalition strikes are increasingly targeting regime security institutions, not just military infrastructure.

Reports indicate:

IRGC facilities hit in urban centers

Basij militia networks targeted

Basij members abandoning posts or falsifying deaths to avoid service

The Basij militia is the regime’s primary domestic repression force. Weakening it could reduce Tehran’s ability to suppress internal unrest.

Latest Regional Escalation

Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran launched dozens of missiles and drones at Erbil, targeting U.S. bases and Kurdish military sites. Six French military advisors were reportedly wounded.

Turkey

Some projectiles reportedly crossed toward areas near Turkish positions in northern Iraq, raising tensions with Ankara.

Lebanon

Israel dropped warning leaflets over parts of Beirut, signaling potential expansion of operations against Hezbollah.

Reports suggest growing frustration among some Lebanese communities over the risk of another devastating war.

Diplomatic and Global Dimensions

Ukraine’s role

Ukraine has reportedly sent teams to several Middle Eastern countries to share expertise on intercepting Iranian Shahed drones, which Russia has widely used in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also met with exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, highlighting the broader geopolitical alignment emerging around the conflict.

Egyptian mediation

Egypt has begun exploring mediation efforts.

Cairo recently moved toward restoring diplomatic relations with Tehran after decades of hostility, but it also remains aligned with Gulf states currently under threat from Iranian strikes.

Global Economic Effects

The conflict is already disrupting energy logistics.

Iran has effectively disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of global oil supply normally flows.

Consequences include:

dramatic reduction in tanker traffic

increasing rerouting to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports

tanker spot rates rising about 15% this week

Energy markets are beginning to price in the risk of sustained disruption.

Outlook

Whatever one’s view of the war, one conclusion is becoming increasingly clear:

The Islamic Republic’s conventional military capability appears deeply weakened.

However, this does not mean the regime is now harmless. Iran retains missiles, proxies, and asymmetric tools that could prolong the conflict.

The central question now facing Washington is how far the coalition intends to go.

Some policymakers favor limiting the campaign to degrading Iran’s military capabilities. Others argue that stopping now could leave a weakened but still dangerous regime in place.

Among Israeli analysts, many Iranian opposition figures, the prevailing view is that an incomplete campaign could ultimately prove more destabilizing than a decisive one.

The coming weeks will determine whether the war winds down — or escalates further.

The American administration needs clear exit strategy.