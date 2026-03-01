Operational Picture

The opening phase of the US–Israeli campaign appears focused on rapid degradation of Iran’s missile forces, air defenses, naval assets, and internal security infrastructure. The reported use of B-2 bombers against hardened targets and the scale—over 1,000 strikes—suggest a classic “shock and paralysis” approach aimed at compressing Iran’s decision cycle and limiting coordinated retaliation.

Israeli strikes inside Tehran against Basij and security facilities indicate a parallel objective: weakening regime coercive capacity and complicating internal control. This dual track—military suppression plus internal pressure—points to a strategy that stops short of declared regime change but seeks to reduce the regime’s ability to project power externally and manage unrest domestically.

Iranian Response and Constraints

Iran has demonstrated it retains a meaningful retaliatory capability, launching missiles and drones across a wide regional arc and targeting US bases. The strike that killed three US personnel in Kuwait shows Iran can impose costs and test US political tolerance for casualties.

However, the dispersion of Iranian attacks across multiple states suggests a signaling strategy rather than a concentrated military campaign. Tehran appears to be attempting to:

—Deter further strikes by raising regional risk

—Internationalize the conflict, and

—Demonstrate resilience to domestic audiences.

The reported damage to command, intelligence, and IRGC leadership—if accurate—would degrade Iran’s ability to coordinate sustained high-intensity operations.

Regional Alignment

Gulf states hosting US forces have so far absorbed Iranian strikes without breaking alignment, a significant strategic setback for Tehran. Iran’s long-standing doctrine of coercing regional actors through proxy and missile pressure appears less effective when confronted by a broad US-led coalition and integrated air defense.

Continued Gulf cooperation is a decisive variable. If maintained, it enables persistent US basing, logistics, and air operations; if fractured, it would materially slow the campaign.

Political Center of Gravity: Washington

The first US fatalities shift the domestic political landscape. Polling shows limited public support and sharp partisan division, while Congress is debating war-powers constraints. Iran’s most viable strategic path may therefore be to prolong the conflict at a level of intensity sufficient to generate US political friction without triggering overwhelming escalation.

The administration’s public messaging—warning of further casualties while calling for IRGC surrender—indicates preparation of the domestic audience for a multi-week campaign rather than a short punitive strike.

Duration and End State

A four-week operational timeline is consistent with an air–maritime attrition campaign aimed at:

—Neutralizing missile launch capacity,

—Severely degrading naval forces in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz,

—Disrupting IRGC command and internal security networks.

There is no clear evidence yet of a ground invasion plan or a fully articulated regime-change strategy.

Thus far, I think the more plausible near-term end state is a weakened but surviving Iranian regime with reduced regional strike capacity and constrained internal control.

Market and Escalation Risk

Energy markets and shipping security remain the primary global transmission channels. Sustained attacks near the Strait of Hormuz would have outsized economic impact even without full closure. The breadth of Iranian retaliation keeps escalation risk elevated, particularly if additional US casualties occur.

Bottom Line

The US-Israeli coalition currently holds operational dominance, but strategic success depends on three variables: US domestic tolerance for casualties, continued Gulf state alignment, and the pace at which Iranian command and missile capabilities are degraded. The most likely trajectory is a multi-week attritional air campaign that weakens Iran’s military and internal security apparatus without immediate regime collapse, while leaving significant escalation risk tied to regional strikes and US losses.