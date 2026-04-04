Nervana Mahmoud

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Elliot Friedland's avatar
Elliot Friedland
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Love this! It is nice to feel that our army has achieved so much already in particular degrading the IRGC leadership capabilities. Full victory would be to knock out the proxies and have normalization, a stable border with Lebanon, a new and friendly government in Iran. A real New Middle East! - we can perhaps but dream.

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