Many analysts continue to frame Israel as the junior partner in the US–Iran war, implicitly tying Israeli outcomes to those of the United States. That framing, while intuitive, does not hold up under closer strategic scrutiny.

Even with fighting now in its fifth week, the trajectory of the conflict is already visible when assessed against core war aims rather than day-to-day developments. By that standard, Israel has achieved the outcomes it sought.

1. The Central Objective: Neutralizing Iran’s Nuclear Program

For decades, Israel has defined Iran’s nuclear ambitions as an existential threat. Diplomatic efforts slowed Iran’s progress but did not fundamentally resolve it.

The combined effect of the 2025 Twelve-Day War and the current campaign appears to have done so—at least for the foreseeable future. Key facilities such as Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan have been repeatedly targeted, with significant degradation to infrastructure and stockpiles.

Current assessments from both US and Israeli sources indicate that Iran lacks a credible near-term breakout capability. From Israel’s perspective, this represents the fulfillment of its primary strategic objective: not permanent elimination, but decisive delay under conditions of its choosing.

2. Leadership Decapitation and Systemic Disruption

The elimination of senior Iranian leadership—including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—marks a qualitatively different level of impact compared to previous confrontations.

This is not simply a tactical success. It introduces structural instability into the Iranian system: disrupted command chains, intensified internal pressures, and reduced coherence across its regional network of proxies.

Israel’s long-standing assessment has been that the Iranian challenge is systemic, not episodic. The current campaign directly reflects that view, targeting not only capabilities but the political and organizational core that sustains them.

3. The Limits of Iranian Retaliation

Iran’s response—missile strikes, drone attacks, and limited regional escalation—has so far failed to impose decisive costs on Israel.

Layered air and missile defenses, supported by US assets, have maintained a high interception rate. Israeli society and infrastructure, while under pressure, have not experienced the kind of disruption that would alter strategic decision-making.

At the same time, Iranian escalation—particularly around the Strait of Hormuz—has generated broader economic consequences and international pushback, complicating its own position.

The net effect is a familiar but important dynamic: the inability to impose costs translates into weakened deterrence.

4. Asymmetry Within a “Joint” War

Although formally a joint US–Israeli campaign, the alignment of objectives suggests a clear asymmetry.

The United States has provided the enabling capabilities—long-range strike platforms, naval power, logistics, and sustainment. However, the strategic goals pursued—neutralizing Iran’s nuclear program, weakening the regime, and degrading its forward network—closely reflect Israeli priorities.

This does not diminish the American role, but it does clarify the outcome: Israel has been able to advance its strategic agenda while relying on US capacity to execute it at scale.

5. Iran’s Strategic Aims and Their Failure

Iran entered the conflict with a set of identifiable objectives: preserve its nuclear leverage, deter direct attack, mobilize its proxy network, and impose sufficient costs to constrain escalation.

Each of these has been undermined.

Its nuclear infrastructure has been significantly degraded. Its leadership structure has been disrupted. Its proxies have not meaningfully shifted the balance. Its escalation has increased its isolation while intensifying internal strain.

Taken together, this constitutes not just a setback, but a broader failure of strategic design.

Costs, Trade-offs, and Strategic Balance

Israel has not emerged without cost. Economic strain, diplomatic pressure, and the risk of further escalation remain real.

However, these costs must be weighed against the counterfactual: an Iran with intact nuclear progress, cohesive leadership, and an operational proxy network. In that comparison, the current outcome represents a substantial strategic improvement from Israel’s perspective.

The war is not yet over. President Trump has argued that the United States has already achieved most of its objectives, with remaining steps likely to unfold in the coming weeks. His ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz may serve as a near-term test of Iran’s remaining leverage.

For Israel, however, the strategic picture is already defined. It did not merely benefit from the conflict—it helped shape its direction and scope. Its core objectives have been met, its principal threat has been degraded, and its deterrence posture has been reinforced.

From that perspective, the outcome is not contingent on how or when the war formally ends. The decisive elements are already in place. For Israel, victory is already complete. The fall of the Islamic Republic would simply confirm what the war has already decided.