( photo via the Guardian)

The likelihood of an imminent military strike on Iran diminishes with each passing day.

For now, the mullahs’ regime has survived.

The Islamic Republic has slaughtered, tortured, raped, and imprisoned thousands of Iranians. It then mobilized its regional interlocutors—Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Oman—to pressure Donald Trump into negotiations over Iran’s nuclear facilities—facilities the United States had previously claimed to have “obliterated.”

Remarkably, Trump agreed.

Within the United States, opinion—even among Trump’s own political base—is divided over foreign military engagement. There is bipartisan resistance in Congress to open-ended interventions after decades of war in the Middle East. Trump’s advisers and allies have warned that a direct attack could carry serious political costs. Even traditionally hawkish figures, such as Senator Lindsey Graham, have softened their tone toward the Islamic Republic.

Some Trump supporters have also cautioned that a war could further polarize American politics and damage his domestic standing ahead of the crucial upcoming midterm elections.

With Ramadan expected to begin around February 17, a strike now appears off the table for at least another month. Even a leadership-isolation strategy akin to Venezuela seems unlikely, as targeting senior Islamic Republic officials alone would probably not bring about the collapse of the mullahs’ regime.

Some analysts predict that the regime may attempt a preemptive strike against Israel or American bases in the region. That, too, is unlikely. The mullahs issue many threats, but they are neither foolish nor suicidal.

If the stalemate persists through the end of Ramadan, the regime will likely declare victory by Eid, celebrating its survival as a strategic triumph.

But this is not the end.

As hope for external intervention fades, desperation inside Iran may grow. There are already calls on X Spaces for arming Iranians. These appeals may be dismissed as marginal online noise—but they are nonetheless alarming.

Meanwhile, armed groups such as the Islamo-Marxist MEK and some Kurdish separatist factions—deeply unpopular within Iran—may attempt to reassert relevance through violent attacks against the regime.

Sooner or later, chaos could become a real possibility.

Such a scenario would carry profound consequences—not only for Iran, but for the entire region.

By choosing negotiations over sustained pressure, Trump may have extinguished the prospect of a gradual, democratic transition in Iran. Instead, he risks paving the way for a far more dangerous outcome: bloodshed, internal collapse, and the violent fragmentation of the Islamic Republic.