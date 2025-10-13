Photo via BBC

I have always been hesitant to join political parties; in the past I have preferred to stay neutral and follow all parties from a distance. I recently, however, have changed my mind and decided to join the Conservative Party, and I believe I have made the right decision.

Britain is now deeply divided, with heightened polarisation and societal divisions on many issues, including immigration, identity, culture, religion, women’s rights amidst rape gang scandals, and even Palestine and Gaza.

Every facet of my identity is now challenged. I am an immigrant who integrated, while others didn’t. I am a Muslim who rejects Islamism while others embrace it. I am a woman who feels sickened to see girls exploited by predominantly Pakistani gangs. I stand for peace in the Middle East, while others chant from the “river to the sea” on the evil of horrific terror attack at synagogue in Manchester. I stand against antisemitism when others curse Jews.

In such a toxic climate, neutrality is not an option, and silence is unacceptable.

I can’t stand idly by while Islamism is slowly on the rise in the UK, triggering a lack of integration, antisemitism,radicalism, and terrorism. Islamists have hijacked the Muslim cause and presented themselves as the sole representatives of Islam in Britain.

Moreover, leftist political parties and groups have aligned themselves with the Islamists, turned a blind eye to their misogyny, and joined the Islamists in protests that call for wiping Israel off the map. On the other hand, political parties on the right deliberately blur the line between Islam and Islamism, branding all British Muslims as radicals, despite having Muslims, or those from Muslim roots, among their top policy makers.

I joined the Conservative Party, despite seeing many previous members defecting to other parties. This year, I attended the Conservative Party Conference, CPC2025, without knowing what to expect. I was pleasantly surprised by the welcome and support I received. In three side events, I was allowed to comment or ask questions, and in each one, I received loud applause.

On the rape gang scandals, I expressed the need to fight the culture of misogyny infesting some Muslim communities. On combating antisemitism, I highlighted the need to fight hate, raise awareness, and embrace dialogue between British Jews and pro-peace Muslims, and in a Telegraph meeting with MP Robert Jenrick, I asked when the Conservative Party would ban the Muslim Brotherhood, amidst cheering from listeners.

Kemi Badenoch's magnificent speech at the end of the conference was the icing on the cake. Every word has resonated with me.

“We have tolerated the radical Islamist ideology that seeks to threaten not only Jews, but all of us, of all faiths and none, who want to live in peace. So, the message from this conference, from this party, from every decent and right-thinking person in this country must be that we will not stand for it anymore. We cannot import and tolerate values hostile to our own.”

“I am black. I am a woman. I am a Conservative. And I know that identity politics is a trap. It reduces people to categories and then pits them against each other. But I am more than black, female, and even Conservative. I am British.”

These lines touched my soul, and I immediately felt a sense of belonging.

Badenoch’s words won praise, even from many of her rivals. She managed to put the Conservatives back on track. Her pivot to the right is well-calculated and measured. Nonetheless, I am under no illusions about the challenges ahead. There is still a mountain to climb for the Conservatives to rebound fully. Every pledge mentioned at the conference must be articulated and communicated to the British public.

Ahead of the next election, I hope the Conservative Party will pledge a full ban on the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist organisations spreading hate on British streets. Progressive Muslim voices need to be amplified. A clear plan to help promote integration, empower women, and fight misogyny, especially among Muslim communities, is needed. We should not shy away from tackling problems. This is not Islamophobia; it is simply common sense.